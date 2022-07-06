Bobby Crimo neighbor blames self refusing to date gunman who she hurt

Highland Park shooter neighbor blames herself for refusing to date him

Robert Bobby Crimo neighbor blames herself for refusing to date gunman who she believes she may have set off in guilt ridden admission. Gunman charged with killing 7.

If only he found love…? A neighbor of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect has blamed herself for the gunman going on a shooting spree, revealing that she may have set the man off after rebuking his crush (several years ago) and causing the man to go in a tailspin of torment.

‘I’m just thinking about him,’ Amy, who declined to provide her last name, said of the alleged gunman, Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo.

‘I didn’t go to sleep last night and I haven’t eaten for two days,’ the woman told the nypost.

Adding, ‘I feel guilty about turning him down all those years ago,’ suggesting that the pain and bloodletting may have emanated from a broken heart.

The 21-year-old who lives near Crimo’s father’s home said she first met Crimo, also 21, as a fast food colleague at Panera in March 2020.

‘I felt like we’re the same person,’

The pair became friends when they worked at the eatery for about a month together before the chain restaurant closed due to the pandemic.

In that short time, Amy and Crimo — who has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder for the Fourth of July bloodbath — developed feelings for one another, she said.

‘He said he liked me,’ Amy said, but added that they never dated because her ‘strict’ parents don’t allow her to.

‘I was like ‘But I don’t date. I can’t date,” she said.

Still, working together gave her and Crimo plenty of opportunities to chat and learn about each other’s interests.

‘I felt like we’re the same person,’ she told the nypost. ‘We liked anime [and] similar music.’

Amy said she had no idea that Crimo, an aspiring rapper with the moniker, Awake the Rapper, took an interest in guns and other weapons and hadn’t known about his past suicide attempt.

‘I didn’t want to be in his way…’

‘He never told me about his social medias, or his mom, or political views, owning guns or his suicide attempt,’ she told the nypost. ‘I never knew about that. Looking back, I think he wanted to keep it from me.’

Amy said Crimo did speak about his dream to open a deli with his father. According to the Chicago Sun Times, his father owned and operated Bob’s Pantry & Deli in Highland Park from 2013 to 2018.

Crimo reportedly said he’d hold off on the aspiration so that he could continue working at Panera with Amy.

She told him not to sacrifice his dream for her.

‘I [didn’t] want to be in his way,’ she said. ‘So I thought maybe if I stopped talking to him, he would do it.’

The neighbor conceded worrying that cutting ties with him would make him angry. Eventually, he stopped waving to greet her when they passed each other in the neighborhood.

Impending foreclosure and eviction

‘Every day I would see him go by and he wouldn’t say hi or bye anymore,’ Amy told the nypost. ‘I feel like I hurt him. I feel like I might have been something like a broken glass that stabbed him, that might have hurt him. So I feel guilty that this happened.’

Of note, the Monday’s mass shooting which led to 7 killed and over 40 injured comes off the heels of the alleged gunman’s father owing more than $200K on a mortgage over the family home and with the family now facing impending foreclosure and possible eviction, including the gunman who lived in makeshift home on the property.

Impending destituteness, unrequited love aside, Amy believes ‘something must have broken him’ to cause Crimo to go out and shoot innocent people.

‘He was kind of like the last person I would suspect,’ Amy told the nypost. ‘I feel like obviously something pushed him to this.’

Crimo was charged on Tuesday with seven counts of first-degree murder for his alleged parade massacre. He faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted.