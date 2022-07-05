Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo Highland Park shooting suspect id as Trump supporter, Qanon enthusiast along with rapper who sang about white supremacist themes according to his social media profiles.

Social media has revealed the individual arrested in Monday’s Highland Park parade shooting as an avid Trump supporter, Qanon enthusiast, along with a rapper who sings about white supremacist themes.

Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo, 22, in the hours after being identified as a person of interest in Monday’s 4th of July Chicago parade mass shooting that left 6 dead, 25 injured, was shown awash on social media wrapped in the MAGA flag, attending pro Trump rallies and seemingly giving white nationalist salutes in one image.

Another image shows Crimo wearing a Pepe the Frog symbol – a known Alt-right, White Supremacist movement symbol characterized by the Anti-Defamation League as a hate symbol along with the Swastika (see below image).

Crimo, an amateur rapper going by the name of ‘Awake the Rapper’ had recently released a QAnon-inspired song called ‘I Am The Storm.’ (see below) depicting dark themes.

In one video (see below), titled ‘On my Mind,’ Crimo is seen inside an empty classroom in tactical gear and holding the American Flag. In another, he raps, ‘Like a sleepwalker, I am breaking through no matter what’ alongside snippets of footage in which he appears to be armed.

Highland shooter Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III the white supremacist coined himself as “Awake the Rapper” and this is one of his music videos. I’m sorry but .. pic.twitter.com/BrXwb41RmD — prick jr (@jashrun) July 5, 2022

Perhaps forebodingly, one video included a crude animation depicting a heavily armed shooter being killed by police according to the dailybeast.

Robert Crimo’s social-media footprint indicated that he is a video-game enthusiast and professional wrestling fan. One photo posted to Twitter showed him wearing a Trump flag like a cape; in another he sported an FBI cap. But the same account also liked a video of President Biden.

On most of Crimo’s social-media pages, and embedded in several of his videos, is a symbol that roughly resembles that used by Suomen Sisu, a far-right Finnish organization. Crimo, however, does not appear to mention the national group in his postings. He was also the administrator of a Discord channel named “SS” that has since been taken down.

An Instagram account also belonging to Crimo—whose family is from the Highland Park area—showcases several black-and-white portraits that reveal him with a tattoo of the number on one side of his temple and the word “Awake” above one of his eyebrows along with a flower neck tattoo. Crimo also appears to have hatch marks that add up to five under his eye.

Crimo also appeared to have a blog, where he posted several of his music videos and photos of himself. In one video titled ‘Smiley Face Solider’ Crimo records himself painting an armed solider with a yellow cartoon smiley face on a brick wall while the Star Wars theme song plays in the background.

A listing for Crimo on the entertainment site IMDB, describes him as a ‘six foot Hip hop phenom’ who is the ‘middle child of three and of Italian descent.’