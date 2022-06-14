Khylie Sorrells 9 year old Houston girl executed by jilted boyfriend, Jeremiah Jones after bad break up with girl’s mom, Brittany Sorrells – who survives shooting.

A 9-year-old Houston, Texas, girl was ‘executed’ and her mother wounded when the woman’s ex-boyfriend opened gunfire following a bad break up, authorities said.

The mom, identified as Brittany Sorrells had been watching a movie with her children in her apartment when her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Jeremiah Jones, showed up unannounced Monday night, KPRC reported.

The pair, who had dated for eight months before their romantic relationship ended, got into a domestic dispute, KHOU reported.

Jones accused the woman of talking to other men since they broke up, and asked her to hand over her phone as they argued in the living room, police said.

Sorrells reportedly had not seen Jones in a few weeks and was warned by neighbors that he was there.

Revenge shooting for break up?

During the couple’s fighting, the children were separated from their mother, and the 9-year-old girl, Khylie Sorrells, was taken to a bedroom.

Houston police Lt J.P. Horelica said Jones then went into the bedroom and intentionally ‘executed’ the girl, shooting her in the head – possibly as ‘revenge’ for the breakup.

‘Since that relationship had ended between them, he was upset about it,’ Horelica said.

After shooting the daughter, the suspect returned to the mom and shot her in the shoulder, police said.

The victims were taken to an area hospital, where the 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead. The mother was expected to recover. Neither one has been identified.

The woman’s two other children, ages 1 and 3, were present at the home during the shooting but were unharmed.

By the time police arrived, Jones had gotten into a dark Chevrolet Camaro and fled the scene, cops said. He is now wanted on capital murder and assault charges.

Police said Jones was out on bond for violating a protective order at the time of the shooting against the mom. The 22-year-old has an extensive criminal record stretching back a decade, including charges of theft and reckless driving.

Brittany Sorrells had made calls to law enforcement about Jones prior to the Monday night incident.