Kevin Samuels dead: YouTuber’s death celebrated by black women as controversial relationship coach and image consultant leads to wide rebuke of alleged misogynist.

Controversial ‘Red Pill’ YouTuber, Kevin Samuels has reportedly died at the age of 56, with social media delight eclipsing with news of the popular social media figure’s sudden death in the black community.

Melanie King, a close friend of self-proclaimed relationship guru Kevin Samuels, revealed on Thursday she got ‘family confirmation’ that he had passed away.

She told music star F.C The Truth: ‘This is 100 per cent.’

Samuels’ family or team has yet to publicly announce the Georgia star’s death.

No statement confirming his death has been uploaded to social media as of Friday morning.

Controversial while alive, even more controversial in death

Unverified reports shared on social media claim the star suffered a cardiac arrest, but these have not been confirmed.

Ever popular in the black community, Samuels didn’t mince words when he took umbrage at black women’s expectations of the type of man that the felt entitled to date, along with their appearance and weight (‘Why would a top one percenter want to date an overweight single mother past the age of 35 with two kids?’ he would often be heard saying to a variety of female callers in recent years) along with chastising single women in their late 30’s with their own income and degrees (‘Why would a man care about your income, he only cares about whether you are submissive, easy on the eyes and if you help around the house’ – would be a typical response) as having already missed the boat and offering little value to men.

Response to news of Samuels’ death on Twitter was swift and resounding.

Posted one commentator on Twitter: ‘Kevin Samuels has made a career off of shamelessly disgracing Black women for profit. He emboldened the most toxic individuals to project tired and harmful narratives about Black women. Dead or alive, what a disgraceful life to live. That’s all I’ve got for that misogynist.’

Those who have found fellowship in the influencer’s ideology accused his critics of celebrating his death.

‘Kevin Samuels told broke men & mediocre faced women to shoot in their range and only one group wants him dead because of it. LMFAO,’ one user wrote, for example.

A young woman retorted, ‘I don’t believe Kevin Samuels is dead, for the record. But me not feeling bad if he is doesn’t mean I’m ‘celebrating’ it. He went out of his way to be cruel. We are not required to mourn virtues he didn’t show. And asking black women, of all ppl, to show tact is audacious.’

All I can say about Kevin Samuels is if you spend your time disrespecting people in life, don’t be surprised at people disrespecting you in death. No matter how cruel it may be, the legacy you leave behind will be known by the fruit you bore while you were here. — Hoochie Whore (@ChimGAT) May 6, 2022

Criticized for being a misogynist

While another posted, ‘Regardless of if this Kevin Samuels news is true or not, you gotta be an evil MF to cheer for someone’s death because you don’t like some of the things they’ve said.’

Wrote another commentator: ‘People wishing death on Kevin Samuels cuz he told women to lose weight and stop having kids outta wedlock y’all truly sick inside.

It’s crazy how any criticism of women in this society makes you a public enemy while bashing men is the norm and even praised.’

Samuels’s most recent post on Instagram was a 94-minute clip titled: ‘Modern Women are a Party of One’ which he shared on Wednesday (see below).

The video was the last clip uploaded to his YouTube page.

Samuels has been widely criticized for allegedly making misogynistic comments in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Samuels (@kevinrsamuels)

‘Modern women are a party of 1’

He sparked outrage after claiming unmarried women over 35 years old are considered to be ‘leftover women’.

His Facebook profile hasn’t been updated since Tuesday.

Samuels is referred to as a ‘lifestyle consultant’ online.

At the time of his alleged death, Kevin Samuels was twice divorced and single.

He has more than a million followers on Instagram, over 80,000 on TikTok, 1.4million YouTube subscribers and more than 250,000 followers on Facebook.