Sheila Downey Memphis woman stabs husband to death over taste of man’s coffee. Wife had sought to drink bleach before turning on her husband.

A Memphis woman has been accused of stabbing her husband to death during an argument over a cup of coffee.

Responding police found Sheila Downey’s husband, whose name was not released, with multiple stab wounds on the morning of April 24th.

The victim told officers what had happened leading up to him being stabbed, before the man later died Sunday afternoon, according to WHBQ.

According to an arrest affidavit, the man said that he and his wife got into an argument over the taste of his coffee. At some point, the Downey then went into the laundry room and tried to drink bleach.

The victim said that when he tried to stop her, Downey grabbed a knife from the kitchen and proceeded to stab him repeatedly.

Domestic violence

Downey, 68, had fled the scene by the time police arrived, only to be arrested upon returning to the crime scene. She told police that she had just driven around after the argument before returning home.

The woman was observed with cuts to her hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment before she was booked into jail.

Her husband was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition and died there at about 4 p.m.

Downey is charged with first degree murder according to records from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

It remained unclear if police had been previously called to the husband and wife’s residence.