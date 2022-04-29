American Idol winner Laine Hardy arrested spying on ex girlfriend Sidney Taylor Miss Louisiana after she finds listening device at her LSU dorm room.

A former American Idol winner has been arrested for allegedly planting a listening device in a female student’s residence at Louisiana State University. The student is believed to the singer’s ex girlfriend, a former Louisiana beauty pageant winner.

Laine Hardy, 21, best known for his country crooning announced Thursday that he was under criminal investigation by the LSU Police Department — while declining to disclose any further information.

Nevertheless, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard on Friday confirmed Hardy’s arrest in a statement:

‘Laine Reed Hardy (Non-LSU student) was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303 — Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication. His arrest warrant has been filed with clerk of court.’

The singer is accused of leaving a listening device at his ex-girlfriend’s campus accommodation at Azalea Hall in order ‘to monitor her conversations’ when they broke up, after dating from November 2021 through February 2022 the advocate reported.

Thrust in the spotlight

According to prison booking documents, ‘the victim advised that last night, while watching a movie with her roommate, [they] located a device, appearing to be a phone charger under the victim’s futon.’ After googling the device, ‘she learned it to be a VR-500 Voice Activated Recorder.’

Hardy surrendering to authorities Friday morning — after telling his 737,000 followers on Facebook last night, saying the LSUPD issued ‘a warrant due to allegations made against me.’

The country singer did not specify what he was accused of but noted he was ‘fully cooperative’ with cops as more than 12,000 of his fans posted reactions and messages of support.

‘I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,’ wrote Hardy, who won Season 17 of ABC’s “Idol” in 2019 and is known for his hits ‘Memorize You’ and ‘Flame.’

Secret information

His post continued, ‘However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.’

Hardy’s booking document goes on to state that in mid-February, ‘the victim … found a fake Instagram on the Defendant’s phone that he used to cover up that he was illegally recording her when he was not around.’

Documents also stated that Hardy ‘had information about the victim and her actions during Christmas break that was not known to the defendant.’ When the female student confronted Hardy he ‘admitted that he left a ‘bug’ in her room later discarded it in his pond,’ according to the report.

‘Love don’t live here anymore…’

After the victim discovered the device still in her room — she turned it over to LSUPD, at which time the authorities found audio of his ‘distinguishable voice’ and heard his name being repeated by other parties. On the second to last recording, dated Feb. 2, the ‘victim is heard telling someone about how she figured out the Defendant was recording her’ — but she ‘doesn’t know if the bug is still in her room.’

Hardy — a native of Livingston, Louisiana, first rose to fame in 2019 when he became the first Louisiana native to win the American Idol crown during the singing competition’s Season 17 finale.

The telegenic singer made headlines in June 2020 when he and his rumored then-girlfriend Sydney Taylor, an LSU student and Miss Teen Louisiana, revealed that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

‘This isn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,’ he posted on Facebook at the time. ‘My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!’

TV listings show the crooner is scheduled to appear on American Idol on Monday as part of a 20th-anniversary special. Or will he?