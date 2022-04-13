Woman fatally runs over man who propositioned her for sex after drugs...

Katie Foster Maryland woman fatally runs over Arbutus man who propositioned her for sex after drugs session.

A Maryland woman has been charged with murder after fatally running over a man with his own car after claiming the man propositioned her for sex.

Responding police in Arbutus found the victim, 52 year old man Joseph Dawson pinned underneath his own vehicle, after moments earlier becoming embroiled in an argument with 25 year old woman, Katie Foster.

Dawson was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead WBAL-TV reported.

The incident according to police happened around 3 p.m, Sunday, April 10.

Foster told Baltimore County police Foster that she had smoked cocaine with Dawson earlier Sunday when he suggested that they have sex. She declined the offer and got into another man’s car, according to charging documents.

Intentional act

Dawson chased the pair in his car, Foster said, before getting out of his vehicle to start fighting with the other man with her.

Foster in turn jumped into Dawson’s vehicle and slammed on the accelerator, striking and hitting Dawson before fleeing the scene. The woman was arrested a short distance after.

‘We do not believe this was an accident,’ Baltimore County Det. Trae Corbin told WBAL. ‘We believe this was an intentional act committed by Ms. Foster.’

Foster, was charged with first degree murder and was being held without bail.

She waived her Miranda rights and told cops she was ‘afraid of Dawson,’ and trying to get away from him at the time. Her preliminary hearing has been set for May 6.