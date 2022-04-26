: About author bio at bottom of article.

Florida golfer, 74, shoots man for walking his dog on golf course

74 year old Florida golfer shoots Herbert Merritt walking his dog along Delray Beach golf course before proceeding to beat him up with golf club.

An elderly Florida man is accused of shooting a local neighbor after taking his dog for a walk along a golf course the suspect was teeing off on.

The incident happened in Delray Beach over the weekend along the gated community of King’s Point CBS Miami reported.

Deputies found Herbert Merritt, 64, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his left ankle.

Merritt told authorities he was walking his dog when Robert Levine, 74, started yelling at him for having a dog on a golf course.

Merritt took off running and tried to take cover near a course tree as Levine started to chase Levine on foot, before managing to fire off several rounds at the victim.

4 gunshots fired towards victim

Merritt suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle at the 15th hole after being struck by the pursuing man WPBF reported.

But there was more.

Levine then allegedly returned to his golf cart, retrieved a club and began clobbering Merritt as he writhed on the ground, a police report stated.

Levine then shot him and started beating him with golf clubs according to the victim.

Responding officers arrived to find Levine standing over Merritt on the course with four 9mm shell casings nearby.

Merritt as taken to the hospital but was expected to recover with non life threatening injuries.

Levine was also taken in for evaluation after suffering an unrelated medical episode at the scene.

Police said they recovered a 9mm pistol from Levine, who remains hospitalized.

Levine, originally hailing from New York has since been charged with attempted first-degree murder.