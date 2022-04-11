Anessa Paige Gower, Richmond, California biology teacher at Making Waves Academy arrested molesting 7 students, sharing graphic pictures. Faces 29 individual charges.

A California biology teacher has been accused of molesting seven students and sharing graphic photos online according to authorities.

Anessa Paige Gower, 35, is facing 29 separate criminal counts over the alleged abuse that occurred when she was teaching at Making Waves Academy in Richmond, the Costa District Attorney’s Office said in a release.

The victims and witnesses told investigators that the abuse, which dates back to last year, included sex acts with the minors, inappropriate touching and sharing sexually graphic photos, prosecutors said.

Authorities declined to reveal the age or gender of any of the victims, but the charter school has a 1000 students in grades 5 through to 12.

Gower was taken into custody last Wednesday at Sacramento International Airport when she returned from a vacation in Hawaii.

Abuse of authority, power and trust

Gower is currently in custody in Richmond and is being held on $2 million bond, and has yet to enter pleas to the charges against her, which include statutory rape, lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, sending harmful matter to seduce a child, and more than two dozen counts of child molestation.

Making Waves Academy Chief Executive Officer Alton B. Nelson Jr. said Gower was fired after the allegations came to light.

‘During the course of an investigation into allegations that one of our teachers violated school policy, we learned of additional highly concerning allegations involving that teacher’s conduct,’ Nelson said in a statement obtained by KRON4.

‘We immediately shared that information with authorities who are reviewing the matter. That teacher is no longer employed by Making Waves Academy and we have reached out to parents, students and faculty to provide support where it might be needed.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator abusing her position of trust, authority and power to sexually prey on her students.