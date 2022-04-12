36th Street station Brooklyn subway shooting leaves 13 injured, 5 with gunshots wounds as authorities seek a black man in an orange vest.

NYC authorities are seeking the whereabouts of a man wearing an orange vest alleged to have opened gunfire as a Manhattan bound express N train approached a Brooklyn subway station during Tuesday morning rush traffic, injuring at least 13 commuters while leaving the platform at a Sunset Park station strewn with billowing plumes of smoke after setting off a smoke grenade inside a train carriage.

The bloody incident broke out around 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, where authorities discovered several undetonated devices, FDNY and police said.

An NYPD official at the scene, Detective Francis Sammon, said that preliminary reports indicated that five people were shot, including one who is now in a serious condition gothamist reported.

An FDNY spokesperson initially warned that the suspect left behind ‘several undetonated devices.’ Shortly before 10 a.m., the NYPD confirmed on Twitter that there were no active explosive devices at this time.

Not immediately clear is if the gunman shot from the 25th Street station platform, or if he was also on the train, with wounded passengers falling out of the train carriage at 36th Street, terrifying others waiting there to board, according to The New York Daily News. Initial Twitter posts among witnesses indicated the suspect was a passenger on the train.

‘I lost count of how many gunshots were fired’

Posted one Twitter user: ‘It was the express N train. Happened between 59th and 36th street. Before the train got in the platform. There was already train traffic so it has us stuck in the cart longer. As the train got in the station, everyone fled to the local R train across the platform.’

Horrifying photos and videos show subway commuters writhing around on the blood-stained 36th Street platform waiting to be taken to the hospital.

Clair, a straphanger who witnessed the event while riding the Manhattan-bound N train, told the nypost there were so many rounds fired off she ‘lost count.’

‘There was like, lots of them. I don’t even know how many,’ she said.

No known motive

She said she saw the man — who was described as a 5-foot-5 black man, around 170 pounds wearing an orange vest and gas mask — drop ‘some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top.’

Adding, ‘I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn’t like pay too much attention. You know? You’ve got the orange on.’

Graphic images showing blood-stained subway platform floors and injured people were shared on social media, but it was still unclear how many victims were injured in a possible explosion, a mass shooting or both, police officials said.

The NYPD’s bomb squad is on the scene investigating.

The subway station serves the D, N, R lines, and authorities urged straphangers to avoid the area as they investigate.

No known motive for the attack was known as authorities continue to investigate.