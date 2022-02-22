Henry David Cossette charged with murder of missing Houston woman, Sara Goodwin. Suspect targeted other sex workers.

A Houston woman reported missing earlier this month was strangled and dismembered by a man who burned his house down while trying to kill himself according to released court documents.

Henry David Cossette, 28, was charged Monday with murder, arson and tampering with evidence in the death of Sara Goodwin, 19, who was reported missing on Feb. 6, according to a Houston of City release.

Cossette, of Houston, allegedly strangled the young woman before mutilating her corpse and hiding her remains. He then set fire to his apartment on Saturday, KHOU reported.

Cossette admitted to killing a woman and led detectives to a body.

The remains, which are believed to belong to Goodwin, were sent to the medical examiner to positively identify, police said.

Suspect targeted other sex workers

Friends and relatives of Goodwin held a press conference last week where they asked for the community’s help in tracking her down. A friend said the missing woman had worked as a sex worker, but was a loving and doting sister to her younger brother.

‘She has a 15-year-old brother she will die for … that she basically raises,’ friend Jessica Finn told KHOU.

Quanell X, a local activist, said he believed Goodwin was taken against her will by a man with a gun who had been spotted by sex workers in the area driving a four-door gray 2015-2017 model Honda.

Quanell X said it appeared she tried to get out of the car before she was pulled back inside, and her cell phone was found abandoned three blocks away. She hadn’t been seen or heard from since.

The man was also spotted in southwest Houston allegedly attempting to lure two other women into his vehicle, Quanell X said.

‘That same vehicle was seen cruising around after Sara’s abduction,’ he told KHOU.

Police, meanwhile, told KPRC that surveillance video showed Goodwin ‘willingly’ getting into the vehicle seen on the footage.

No known motive

Goodwin’s phone was found by her friends at an apartment complex in Houston, where they scoured for clues on Thursday and handed out missing person flyers, KHOU reported last week.

‘I know that she is scared and worried and I want her to know that people care about her,’ Finn said Thursday.

A regard of Cossette’s Facebook page includes the man’s profile saying he worked at Pappas Burgers and studying Network Administration at the University of Houston.

Cossette, who was booked into Harris County Jail on Monday, is being held without bond ahead of a court date set for Wednesday, online records show.

Not immediately clear is why the man targeted Goodwin and other sex workers.