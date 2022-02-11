Kensington stabbing: Relative, 29, stabs family of six as they slept

Philadelphia man, 29, stabs family of six as they slept at their Kensington residence. Suspect found bloodied a few blocks from scene. No known motive.

A 29 year old Philadelphia man has been accused of stabbing up to six family members as they slept at their home in the early hours of Friday.

The incident according to police took place circa 4am, Friday morning at the 300 block of North Front st in Kensington. The area is notorious for rampant crime, blight and stifling drug addiction.

Cops said a family member went into the bedrooms of the house and stabbed six victims with two different kitchen knives in an unprovoked attack, Fox 29 reported.

The victims of the attack, ranged in ages from 26 to 57, cops said. Cops declined to release the identity of the suspect, nor his victims.

A 46-year-old woman, believed to be the mother, is in a critical condition after being stabbed in the head and neck. Police said that the other victims are in a ‘mostly stable’ conditions.

Kensington violent crime stats

Police found the alleged attacker who lived at the family home a few blocks away covered in blood. He was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts on his hands sustained during the attack.

‘It’s a very violent scene,’ Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told WPVI-TV.

Investigators said two 7 inch kitchen knives used in the attack were recovered in the attack.

‘One of the knives that’s all metal is actually broken, which goes to show how violently these individuals were being stabbed,’ Small said.

A number of young children were inside the home at the time of the attack, but were not injured.

Investigators said the motive for the attack was not immediately known with the investigation ongoing.

According to university statistics, violent crime in Kensington is roughly 30% higher (328 violent crimes per 10,000 residents) than in Philadelphia overall (242 violent crimes per 10,000 people).