Boyfriend of NM teen who dumped baby says they will fight for...

Family of ex boyfriend of Alexis Avila NM teen who dumped baby says they will fight for custody of child as teen mother is set to face a Wednesday morning detention hearing.

Alexis Avila ex boyfriend family vow to fight for custody of abandoned newborn baby as they maintain they had no idea that the teen mom had given birth, believing her to have miscarried.

The grandfather of the New Mexico baby who was abandoned at a Hobbs area dumpster by his 18 year old teen mom said his 16-year-old son is the father and that his family wants custody of the infant.

Oscar Astorga, 50, said his son Stephen, 16, had no idea ex-girlfriend Alexis Avila, 18, was pregnant until she gave birth last week and was then caught on camera throwing their child into a dumpster behind a shopping center in Hobbs, N.M. Leaving the helpless child for dead.

The teen girl following her arrest earlier this week was charged with attempted murder and child abuse and was soon after released after posting bond of $10K. During police interviews, Avila maintained that she had only found out the day before she was pregnant and had ‘panicked’ when she dumped the child a day after giving birth in the family bathroom.

Avila was scheduled to appear in court in Lovington, New Mexico, on Wednesday for a detention hearing at 11.am.

‘Of course we’re trying to get custody’

In latest developments, the family of Avila’s ex boyfriend have now gone public in saying that they intend to pursue custody of the newborn, a baby boy, who miraculously survived his ordeal.

‘Of course we’re trying to get custody,’ Astorga told the dailymail. ‘Of course.

‘He is my grandson. That’s why we can’t comment on anything because we’re trying to get my grandson.’

The relative according to the tabloid added that his family has received death threats since video (see above) of Avila throwing the newoborn in a dumpster went viral.

Text messages exchanged by Stephen and a friend show he believed Avila had miscarried and had no idea he was to become a father until she was arrested for dumping the baby.

Astorga’s family has now hired a lawyer to help them get custody of the baby who is recovering in the care of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Astorga, 50, maintains that the family are committed to doing whatever it takes to bring the abandoned baby boy, who they have called, Saul, to the family home.

EXCLUSIVE: Grandfather of New Mexico baby Saul tossed into dumpster by teen mom, 18, says it’s his sixteen-year-old son’s child and the family WILL fight for custody

via https://t.co/3WbWyKwmgE https://t.co/eA2saIUDdp — ben loney (@BenLoney) January 12, 2022

‘We have nothing to hide’

Telling of the moment he discovered he had become a grandfather, Astorga said: ‘When you don’t know and then all of a sudden someone calls you? It’s like wow.’

Adding: ‘I’d like to tell you a lot of things. I’m a God-fearing man. I just can’t comment right now.

‘There’s a lot of people on social media that have been sending death threats to our family. We haven’t done anything wrong. My friend saw them. These people on social media.

‘We have nothing to hide but we can’t comment right now.’

Stephen has said that Avila, whom he had broken up with in August 2021, told him she had miscarried.

Saul was born in the bathroom of his grandparents’ $104,000 Hobbs home last Friday.

School peers accuse Alexis Avila of lying

After the abandoned baby was found, he was taken to a hospital in Hobbs and then transferred to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas, which has a more advanced NICU unit.

When doctors assessed the baby, they found that his body temperate was so low that it did not register, indicating hypothermia. The newborn was also given a blood transfusion, and put on a feeding tube and oxygen.

Police said the baby was in a stable condition at the hospital on Monday.

Meanwhile, some of Avila’s friends have challenged her version of events, saying the teen mom was ‘open about her pregnancy’ at school.

Astorga’s version of events also clashes with Avila’s with a friend of the teen dad telling the dailymail that he had known she was pregnant but was told she miscarried after they split up in August 2021.

‘I heard her talk about being pregnant around late September, early October,’ the classmate said. ‘She never expressed that it was a bad thing that she was pregnant.’

While another damning report included a school peer saying Avila recently confiding she was pregnant and on occasion punching herself in the stomach, telling other school girls, ‘I wish this baby would die.’

Avila reportedly dropped out of high school on December 17. Hobbs High School refused to comment on her case.