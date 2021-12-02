Ethan Crumbley mother Jennifer Crumbley thanked Trump for right to bear arms in open letter she penned in 2016 where she insisted she wasn’t racist.

The mother of Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, 15, — 43-year-old Jennifer Crumbley — penned an open letter to then-president-elect Donald Trump in 2016, thanking him for ‘allowing my right to bear arms.’

The revelation comes as Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said her office is considering whether to criminally charge the 15-year-old’s parents for failing to lock the weapon used during Tuesday’s rampage which left four students dead and seven others injured.

In November 2016, Jennifer Crumbley posted her open letter to Trump on her blog, the Daily Beast reported. Her husband, James Crumbley, wrote above a link to his wife’s open letter on Facebook, ‘My wife can be spot on. Sometimes.’

In her letter, the mother referenced Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood tape.

‘You made the famous ‘grab them in the p*ssy’ comment, did it offend me? No,’ she wrote to Trump. ‘I say things all the time that people take the wrong way, do I mean them, not always. Do I agree that you should of [sic] shown your tax returns? No. I don’t care what you do or maybe don’t pay in taxes, I think those are personal and if the Gov’t can lock someone up over $10,000 of unpaid taxes and you slipped on by, then that shows the corruption.’

‘I am not a racist…’

The teen suspect’s mother went on to applaud Trump’s policies, writing in one passage: ‘I’m in favor of Trump’s long-promised border wall,’ while saying she was ‘not racist’ because her grandfather ‘came straight off the boat in Italy,’ The DailyBeast reported.



Jennifer Crumbley worked as a real-estate broker, only for her staff bio to betaken down in the hours after the mass school shooting.

Continued the open letter to Trump: ‘As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms,’

Adding, ‘Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.’

But there was more.

Crumbley in her open letter also ‘complained about parents at other schools where the ‘kids come from illegal immigrant parents’ and ‘don’t care about learning,” according to the Daily Beast.

Her letter was signed, ‘A hard working Middle Class Law Abiding Citizen who is sick of getting f*cked in the ass and would rather be grabbed by the p*ssy.’