James and Jennifer Crumbley charged with involuntary manslaughter in Oxford High School shooting after their son, Ethan brought gun from home to school.

The parents of the alleged Michigan school shooter will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to Tuesday’s school mass shooting at Oxford High school carried out by their 15 year old sophomore student son.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were booked after prosecutors during a Friday morning press conference said the parents purchased the murder weapon for their teen seen in the days ahead of Tuesday’s deadly shooting. The alleged gunmans’ parents were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Ethan Crumbley is already being held without bail on murder and terrorism charges over Tuesday’s shooting rampage that left four dead and seven injured in the deadliest US school shooting of the year.

Officials had alluded in prior days that the parents could face charges after failing to secure the gun used in Tuesday’s bloodbath. At the time it remained unclear whether their teen son had taken the weapon without their parent’s consent.

The dad had bought the semi-automatic 9mm Sig Sauer handgun his son allegedly used just four days earlier, on Black Friday, officials previously revealed. Prosecutors allege that the parents ignored multiple warning signs and refused to take their son out of school just hours before the shooting.

The second-year student then posed with it on social media, which suggested it was ‘freely available’ in the family home before the slaughter, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald previously said.

Crumbley even had it in his bag when he and his parents were brought in to talk to school officials on Tuesday over their son’s unspecified “disturbing” behavior — just hours before the killing spree, officials have said.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald had said Thursday that the ‘actions on mom and dad’s behalf go far beyond negligence.’

‘You have a right to possess a gun, but with it comes responsibility,’ she told a press conference. ‘Allowing it in the hands of somebody that shows signs that they may hurt somebody is not OK, and those people should be held accountable.’

Sheriff Michael Bouchard speaking to media also stressed that it is ‘illegal for someone’ aged 15 to ‘possess or carry a handgun.’

‘So if they participated in that, that’s clearly a crime,’ he stressed.

The accused mass-shooter — who is charged as an adult — was on Wednesday ordered held without bond at the Oakland County Jail.

Attack was premeditated

In addition to four counts of first-degree murder, the alleged teen shooter faces one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Investigators said the teen had recorded videos the night before detailing his plans, along with writing in a journal about ‘his desire to shoot up the school to include murdering students,’ Lieutenant Tim Willis of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told the arraignment.

McDonald, the prosecutor, said the attack was ‘absolutely premeditated.’

‘I am absolutely sure after reviewing evidence that it isn’t even a close call,’ she said.

Assistant prosecutor Marc Keast told the court that Crumbley ‘deliberately brought the handgun that day with the intent to murder as many students as he could.’

He was found with an additional 18 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested, the court was told.

Officials have said Crumbley did not appear to have specific targets nor a clear motive, seemingly refuting claims that he was being bullied.

Tuesday’s school shooting was the deadliest school shooting since 2018 when 10 were killed in a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, 2018, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database. The US has had 31 mass killings this year of which 28 involved firearms.