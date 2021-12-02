Eli Crumbley Oxford HS shooting suspect brother says he saw no signs of violence, describing Ethan Crumbley as a quiet, clean kid, who didn’t smoke or do drugs, but only play video games. Unaware of any alleged bullying.

The older half-brother of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley has told of his shock at the shooting that left four students dead – saying that he has always known the teen to be a quiet but happy kid with no violent tendencies according to a report.

‘The Ethan I knew was just a smart boy who just seemed like an average kid,’ Eli Crumbley, 18, told the Daily Mail. ‘There was nothing that ever stood out to me. He’d never get suspended from school — or detention.

‘He didn’t suffer depression or anything like that. He woke up happy, went to school, came home and played games,’ added the step-sibling, who shares the same father as Ethan.

Eli told the tabloid that he left Michigan to live with his biological mother in Florida, where he grew up, because of issues involving his relationship with his stepmother, Jennifer Crumbley.

‘It wasn’t as great as it could be. Moving back to Florida was the best option for me,’ the 18 year old said without elaborating.

Half brother can’t figure out motive

Ethan was on Wednesday charged with adult first-degree murder, terrorism and assault charges in the shooting rampage that left four students dead and injured seven others when he allegedly opened fire with a 9mm semiautomatic pistol that his father, James, bought on Black Friday, authorities said.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said she also was ‘considering charges against both parents,’ as a result of failing to lock up the weapon. It remained unclear how the teen acquired the semi automatic pistol and whether the sophomore’s parents had willfully given Ethan the weapon.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine a motive for the school mass shooting as the 15 year old continues to refuse speaking to investigators, instead invoking his right to remain silent according to the 5th amendment. Nevertheless some classmates have said the 10th grade student had been bullied – claims teachers and investigators which have yet to be corroborated.

‘I really don’t know what his reasoning was behind this,’ Eli told the dailymail, adding that he was surprised to hear that bullying may have been a factor because Ethan was never picked on as a child.

‘I would like to talk to him but I don’t think that’s something that’s going to happen for a while,’ he said.

Eli said he reached out to his father on Tuesday night after hearing about the mass shooting.

‘I was worried, I wanted to see if Ethan was OK because I knew he went there — and then that’s when I was receiving information otherwise,’ he said, explaining that when he couldn’t locate his father he called a former employer who said the family’s home was surrounded by law enforcement.

A ‘happy kid’ who was not bullied

He said he also was surprised to learn that his dad had bought the Sig Sauer handgun used during Tuesday’s rampage..

‘I didn’t know he had a gun till after this happened. It’s still hard to believe. I can’t believe it,’ Eli said.

Adding, ‘As far as I knew, Ethan was always good. He was just quiet, kept to himself, kept his circle of friends small. He was a clean kid, didn’t smoke or do drugs, nothing.’

‘And he got good grades. He wanted to be an archeologist,’ he continued. ‘When I was living there, nothing seemed off. We’d just walk to the bus stop in the morning, go to school, come home, maybe play some football outside or basketball. We’d just chill, wouldn’t do much.’

He said Ethan’s favorite pastime was playing video games at night – the favorite one being Minecraft.

The only recent problems Eli knew Ethan has experienced was losing an aunt a couple of months ago, as well as his dog, Tank.