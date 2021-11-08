Kylie Wilt Charleroi PA mom admits hiding baby son body inside of walls. Mother claims not having enough money for proper burial. Child was born with THC in its system.

A Pennsylvania mother faces multiple charges after admitting hiding her baby son’s dead body in the walls of her home.

Kylie Wilt, 25, told authorities her 1-year-old baby had been dead and hidden since February 2021, reports said.

Wilt, 25, told police that she placed her baby’s body in a crate and cut a hole in the wall in her Charleroi home before fixing the drywall and painting over it, according to the Washington County DA’s office.

Investigators said agents with the state’s Child and Youth Services department came to her home last week to ask where her baby was, officials told WPXI. She reportedly told them that he was in North Carolina being watched by someone else.

She then changed her story, telling CYS that her 5-month-old baby had died in February of sudden infant death syndrome [SIDS] at the couple’s former residence.

Moments ago: Police at the home of Kylie Wilt. They were briefly here and left. This is the home where the baby’s body was recovered from inside of the wall. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/fZ2JPjFFZy — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) November 5, 2021

Baby boy’s cause of death under investigation

CYS had been investigating Wilt’s baby for months after he was born with THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in his system.

After the baby died, she told police she became nervous. She, her boyfriend, and her three other children moved to another home three blocks away — and took the baby’s body with them.

Wilt told police that she hid the baby because she didn’t have enough money for a funeral.

‘The baby is here,’ Wilt reportedly told investigators during their Thursday visit at the new home.

Police were able to locate the child’s remains within the house.

The baby’s cause of death is under investigation.

Former neighbor, Robin Stasicha told KDKA that she had heard the baby crying ‘all the time’ before the family moved.

‘Wouldn’t you call 911 if your baby wasn’t responding to you?’

‘And all of a sudden, it didn’t one day and didn’t see them bringing him in and out and didn’t figure this is what happened.’ Stasicha said.

The neighbor who became concerned after no longer hearing the baby said she then asked the property manager about the baby, only to be told the child had died.

‘I was thinking, I’m here all the time,’ Stasicha said. ‘I never saw an ambulance. Wouldn’t you call 911 if your baby wasn’t responding to you?’

Wilt is facing charges of concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice, welfare fraud and tampering with evidence.

The baby’s father, Alan Hollis, is also facing charges of obstructing administration of law or other governmental functions.

Wilt’s sister told KDKA that she had no idea the baby was missing. She claims her sister’s partner was abusive to her sister, and that Hollis had kept her isolated from their family.

The district attorney believes three other children also lived with the couple. It’s unclear where they are at this time.

Hollis is being held at SCI Greene, and Wilt is at the Washington County Jail.

No court date has been set for their preliminary hearings.