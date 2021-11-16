: About author bio at bottom of article.

John Kolonich Franklinville NJ chiropractor stabs wife to death then shoots self dead in suspected murder suicide. No known motive.

A New Jersey chiropractor fatally stabbed his wife, then shot himself to death with a rifle after driving away from their home in a suspected murder suicide.

John Kolonich, 46, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle that veered off a Franklin Township road and into a residential backyard around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers who responded to the scene received information that his wife, Melissa Kolonich, 42, was dead inside the couple’s home on nearby Florawood Court in Franklinville, NJ.com reported.

A Facebook post from Melissa Kolonich expressed birthday wishes on May 12 to John Kolonich, the operator of Enhanced Chiropractic in Franklinville. That matches the date of birth given for the husband by the prosecutor’s office.

‘Happy birthday to this amazing guy!’ said Melissa Kolonich’s Facebook message, which appeared with a photo of a smiling couple and a girl in front of a Christmas tree.

Seemed to have a perfect lifestyle

The post noted the child and Melissa Kolonich, who has worked as a real estate agent, ‘love and appreciate you everyday.’

According to NJ101.5, the couple had one daughter.

Property records cited by the Courier Post shows the Kolonichs purchased their 3,800-square-foot home in 2012.

John Kolonich, who founded his practice in 2004, also was known for his support of veterans and the law enforcement community. The man’s Facebook page notes multiple fund-raising efforts for Franklin officers taking part in the annual Police Unity Tour.

No known motive

An investigation determined John Kolonich fatally stabbed his wife during Thursday’s early-morning hours, according to an account from the prosecutor’s office.

He was traveling southbound on Franklinville-Williamstown Road, when his vehicle left the road and entered the backyard of a Sandra Way home.

‘After John Kolonich crashed his vehicle, he committed suicide while still inside the vehicle, using a rifle he had in his possession,’ the account said.

An autopsy determined the manner of death was homicide for Melissa Kolonich and suicide for her husband, the prosecutor’s office added.

No known motive was immediately known.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Christopher Popper at 856-3384-5593, or Franklin Police Detective Alex Fragoso at 856-694-1415.