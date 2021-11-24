: About author bio at bottom of article.

Voorhees Township man found dead after beating, killing daughter with baseball bat, seriously...

Gregory Kelemen Voorhees Township man found dead after beating, killing daughter with baseball bat, seriously injuring wife.

‘I can’t take it anymore.’ A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead.

Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue according to NJ authorities.

Police say the 57 year old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cops said his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, Monday night.

Kelemen had been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service and local authorities after he allegedly struck his 22-year-old daughter, Katherine Kelemen, with a bat multiple times, resulting in her death. The father had faced a first-degree murder charge.

Nice family

The 22 year old was a senior at Temple University and was set to graduate in May.

‘They’re a nice family. You don’t expect that to happen, especially when you know them your whole life. It’s very tragic, very heartbreaking,’ neighbor Tony Mascino told CBS Philadelphia.

Gregory Kelemen was also facing attempted murder for allegedly attacking his wife. Police say he struck his wife, Sheri Kelemen, with the baseball ball multiple times, leaving her in critical condition.

Court papers show she was sleeping and was ‘awakened by her husband Gregory Kelemen, when he began striking her with the baseball bat,’ adding during that assault her husband was saying, ‘I can’t take it anymore.’

The wife was able to eventually crawl away and call 911, police said.

Both victims were found by Voorhees Township Police inside their home on the 100 block of Round Hill Road, just before 7 a.m. Monday. Police say both were suffering from injuries associated with blunt force trauma.

Katherine Kelemen was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No known motive

Sheri Kelemen is currently listed as critical but stable according to the hospital where she is being treated.

Authorities said Kelemen fled the home before police arrived.

‘Beyond sickening, that’s for sure,’ neighbor Nick Bennett told CBS. ‘Something you would never expect. Such a nice family, looked like they were always doing things together, going on a walk, doing groceries, things like that.’

Police are still investigating and haven’t said exactly what lead up to the deadly baseball bat attack.