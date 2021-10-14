: About author bio at bottom of article.

Martha Sasser Pope Alabama high school secretary at Elba High School charged with having sex with teen student. Placed on paid admin leave.

An Alabama high school secretary was arrested for allegedly having sex with a teen student.

Martha Sasser Pope, 43, was charged Tuesday on a felony charge of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a teen at Elba High School, WTVY reported.

Pope was booked into the Coffee County Jail at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday and released at 12:30 p.m. after posting $5,000 bond AL reports.

Court documents described the secretary having had intercourse and oral sex with her student victim on Sept. 10. It’s unclear where the alleged sex acts took place.

The student was a 16-year-old boy, one source told WDHN.

Placed on paid administrative leave

Pope has been put on administrative leave with pay as an investigation proceeds, the Elba City schools superintendent said.

Pope was hired as the high school’s secretary last year and returned in April for the current school year, the Southeast Sun reported.

Pope is due in court for her initial appearance on Nov. 10. It’s unclear if the school employee hired an attorney who could speak on her behalf.