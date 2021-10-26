Jadin Nunez Texas man sentenced to life in prison for beating his girlfriend’s 2 year old daughter to death for putting her shoes on the wrong feet.

It was suppose to be her birthday party.

A Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison for beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter to death after the toddler girl put her shoes on the wrong feet.

Jadin Nunez, 27, of Temple was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in Bell County last week after a jury found him guilty of murdering Shannah McAlpine in 2019, the Killeen Daily Herald reports.

Prosecutors said police found the child unresponsive and covered in bruises when they were called to the home where she lived with Nunez and her mother, Ashley Marie McAlpine, in September 2019.

Nunez started beating Shannah when she put her shoes on the wrong feet as they were getting ready to go a store to pick up supplies for her birthday party, authorities said.

Mother failed to stop boyfriend beating her children

He struck the girl across the face before holding her in the air and punching her in the stomach three times.

Shannah’s mother told investigators she called 911 hours later after she found her daughter’s stomach ‘swollen and hot.’

McAlpine said she had tried to put the girl in the shower to cool her down, but she was unable to stand on her own and was having trouble breathing.

An autopsy determined that the child’s death was a homicide caused by ‘blunt force trauma to the abdomen.’

Nunez was arrested two days after the toddler girl’s death.

Police allege that Ashley knew Nunez was beating her children but she would not stop him, according to the report.

McAlpine was charged in December last year with felony first-degree injury to a child after authorities said she allegedly failed to stop Nunez from beating her child.

The mother has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held in Bell County Jail on $500,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing on Friday, Oct. 29.