Brian Laundrie sighting: Witness believes they captured video of the fugitive riding a bicycle along a back country road in Dunnellon, three hours north of his parents North Point home.

And it continues. A new alleged sighting of fugitive Brian Laundrie is said to have occurred along a country road in Florida in which the wanted man was spotted riding a bicycle.

TMZ obtained video from a witness who claimed the mystery cyclist — who he says was most likely Laundrie (do you suppose?) — was seen Oct. 9 near his property in the small town of Dunnellon, some three hours north of the 23-year-old’s home in North Port.

The person with a heavy backpack was traveling along a rugged sugar sand path where people rarely venture — on foot or by vehicle, according to the news outlet, which also reported that the video was turned over to the FBI.

Among the multitude of sightings was one of an upstate New Yorker named Severin Beckwith, who found himself staring down the barrels of US Marshals’ guns as he napped with his partner on the Appalachian Trail.

Beckwith’s only crime was being bald and bearded — thus bearing a close resemblance to Laundrie — when the feds barged into a room he shared with girlfriend, Anna Brettmann at the Lodge at Fontana Village Resort.

But he was quickly cleared because he didn’t have Laundrie’s telltale tattoos and he produced an ID that ruled him out as the wanted man.

Brian Laundrie who has not been named a suspect in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s death, but is wanted on a federal warrant for unauthorized use of her bank card and has been the subject of a massive manhunt since Sept. 18.