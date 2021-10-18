Brian Laundrie lookalike ambushed at gunpoint along Appalachian Trail by US Marshalls

Brian Laundrie lookalike Severin Beckwith ambushed at gunpoint along Appalachian Trail by US Marshalls. It was supposed to be an idyllic hiking trip for an Ithaca upstate NY couple.

An upstate New Yorker bearing a close resemblance to Brian Laundrie has told of guns being drawn on him while napping along the Appalachian Trail.

Ithaca couple Severin Beckwith and Anna Brettmann were asleep at the Lodge at Fontana Village Resort just after lunch when they heard a knock and their door flying open, the New Yorker reported.

‘Next thing I see is a bunch of guys with riot shields with ‘US Marshals’ written on them, handguns pointed at my face,’ Beckwith told the magazine.

The stunned hiker who was in his underwear was handcuffed as one of the feds helped Brettmann get dressed.

Beckwith, who resembles Landrie, the sole person of interest in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s homicide, said he had a hunch why he was targeted on the Appalachian Trail, where tipsters have reported spotting the 23-year-old fugitive.

Mistaken identity as case continues to captivate public

The mistaken identity man told the New Yorker that one of the agents touched the side of his head and told him he had a ‘notch in the upper part of my inner ear just like his.’

Making matters worse for Beckwith was that he and Brettmann – who had been hiking from Georgia to Virginia since late September – had booked their room with a credit card connected to an Empire State ID, the outlet said. Petito was originally from Long Island.

But Beckwith was quickly cleared because he didn’t have Laundrie’s telltale tattoos along with him producing ID, ruling him out as the wanted man.

Following the marshals’ advice, Beckwith shaved his beard – but he quickly regretted it ‘because I have much less of a chin than Laundrie does.’

The Laundrie look alike suspects that an employee at the Fontana Lake marina alerted authorities to his presence and even snapped his photo, which a marshal showed the guest after breaking down the door, according to the New Yorker.

For their trouble, the lodge provided the couple with a free night’s stay and a complimentary breakfast.

‘It was a buffet. We took as much as we could,’ Beckwith said.

Average appearance

Laundrie’s ‘average’ appearance is very common among other male hikers, making it easy for people to report sightings.

Dozens of people have claimed to see the missing 23-year-old in places such as Canada and South America.

He was reported missing by his family on September 17.

The recent episode comes off the back of another Laundrie lookalike becoming an overnight TikTok sensation last month.

The unidentified man, who created the @notbrianlaundrie account, was seen doing laundry in one clip and asking other TikTokers for tips on how to avoid getting ‘attacked’ for being confused with the fugitive.