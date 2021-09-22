Brian Laundrie acted as if nothing bothered him Florida neighbors said amid...

Brian Laundrie neighbor Charlene Guthrie says Florida man acted without a care in the world amid Gabby Petito case as search for now wanted man intensifies.

Brian Laundrie took casual family bicycle rides and acted like he didn’t have a care in the world in the weeks when murdered girlfriend Gabby Petito was missing, according to a horrified Florida neighbor.

‘Everything was just normal life once he came back,’ Charlene Guthrie told Fox News of the time Laundrie, 23, returned to his family’s home without Long Island, NY native, Petito on Sept. 1.

‘He mowed the lawn. [He] and his mother went for a bicycle ride around the block,’ said Guthrie, who lives across the street from the Laundries in North Port.

‘I just can’t get over the fact that they — it seemed like nothing bothered him. How can you do that?’ the neighbor told Fox News.

‘Everything was so natural and they remained so normal through the whole thing … till he went on the run,’ she said of the man at the heart of a massive manhunt after fleeing his home days before Petito’s body was found Sunday in Wyoming.

‘You should have come forward…’

Laundrie had already raised suspicion by turning up home without Petito in her white van that they had been using to travel across the US.

His parents — Roberta, 55, and Chris, 62 — then refused to let investigators talk to him, later admitting that he had since gone on the run.

Guthrie told Fox News that she is ‘really upset’ at the parents’ apparent stonewalling now that it is clear that Petitio was not only missing but dead.

She said Laundrie’s parents ‘should have absolutely come forward.’

‘I just … can’t believe they didn’t do something. I’m really angry now that they … let this go,’ the infuriated neighbor told Fox.

‘I have children, and I know that you do what you can to protect your child,’ Guthrie added.

But ‘that can go so far, and you gotta do the right thing eventually. You have to,’ Guthrie said.

It remains unclear what charges Brian Laundrie’s parents may now face if it is proven that they had knowingly been harboring a crime fugitive and what charges Brian Laundrie potentially faces if it is determined he was responsible for Gabby Petito’s homicide death.