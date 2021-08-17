Danielle Ferrero Punta Gorda, Florida woman arrested pleasuring & exposing self during virtual jail visit with inmate boyfriend.

A Florida woman was arrested last week for allegedly exposing her breasts and ‘pleasuring herself’ during a virtual visitation session with her inmate boyfriend, authorities said.

The lewd acts landed Danielle Ferrero, 38, of Punta Gorda, behind bars at Charlotte County Jail — the same facility where the visit took place on Aug. 8, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

‘The visitation session occurred via internet feed and there was no physical contact between the inmate and the visitor,’ cops noted.

From a separate building on the grounds, Ferrero is accused of talking dirty with the prisoner, Cody Thomas, 25, for about an hour while pleasuring herself. Investigators said she rocked back and forth in her seat ‘as a form of masturbation.’

Towards the end of the call, the woman is alleged to have lifted her skirt and exposed her breasts three times, authorities said.

Meth addiction

Reports blacksportsonline: He was only in jail for 30 days because they found a meth needle during a traffic stop. The interesting thing is that the needle was likely Ferrero’s but Thomas knowing she could get hit with a probation violation told the cops that the needle was his and took the charge for her.

Ferrero is charged with exposure of sexual organs within a public place and violation of probation or community control.

A regard of Ferrero’s Facebook page shows a photograph of her, with the description of former US Army veteran.

A search of the woman on the web reveals Ferrero previously arrested at different times.

Ferrero remains at the Charlotte County Jail.