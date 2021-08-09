Caliber Visuals photographer brutally attacked & robbed in Seattle .

Caliber Visuals freelance photographer brutally attacked and robbed in Seattle in Mount Baker neighborhood. No arrests as victim suffers traumatic injuries.

A 22-year-old freelance photographer visiting Seattle has been captured on video being brutally attacked and beaten by a stranger. To date no arrests have been made.

The victim, who goes by Caliber Visuals on social media, was shown on surveillance street camera being approached by a man in an orange shirt and black pants in the Mount Baker neighborhood. The two seem to shake hands when the suspect doesn’t let go and throws Caliber to the ground.

The suspect repeatedly kicks and stomps on Caliber’s head repeatedly before knocking him unconscious. The suspect then goes through Caliber’s pockets, taking his money and personal belongings before walking away, leaving Caliber immobile on the sidewalk.

A bystander who witnessed the attack called 911, police said in a statement. Caliber was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he received treatment for head trauma and facial injuries according to KIRO 7 TV.

Caliber has started a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses and his stolen belongings, which include his iPhone 12, atl east $900 cash and a friends car keys that cost $700 to replace, as well as his wallet with his personal ID and debit cards, he said.

NEW: A 22-year-old freelance photographer visiting Seattle was brutally beaten unconscious & robbed in the Mount Baker neighborhood. Days later, he's still coughing up blood & incurring medical debt. WARNING: the video is a tough watch. Read more below.https://t.co/l1SUtNzmgu pic.twitter.com/zgdkxeiFeH — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 8, 2021

As of Monday morning, the fundraiser had raised $10,569 of a $10K goal.

While recovering in the hospital, where he said he’s taken multiple MRI tests, Caliber told of ‘spitting up blood’ and getting ‘severe headaches’ days after the attack.

He said that he had visited Seattle that weekend to take a ‘mental break’ to visit a friend after suffering injuries in a car accident months earlier.

He said as he recovers, he is just looking towards celebrating his upcoming birthday.

Crime surge

‘I turn 23 at the end of this month and wasn’t expecting any of this to come about, I’ve had some great support from close friends and family which im highly thankful for but at this point I really just want to look forward to enjoying my birthday.’

Conservative media outlet, MyNorthWest reports Seattle experiencing a crime surge which it attributes to the defund movement, along with citing prosecutors refusing to put criminals behind bars, along with a city council that the outlet says, ‘pushes politics over safety.’

Mount Baker is known to have a crime issue, but the city doesn’t have enough police to proactively walk, drive, or bike around neighborhoods as a deterrent.

Seattle police identified the suspect as ‘a Black male, 5’10”, 180 lbs., with a medium build.’

No suspects have been brought in or arrests made.