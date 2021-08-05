Brent Matthew Vadovsky boyfriend of Amelia Ressler Georgia substitute teacher who pleasured self at Mt Zion school alleged to have persuade educator to act out deed.

The boyfriend of a Georgia substitute teacher who was arrested earlier this year ‘pleasuring herself’ in a classroom full of second-graders is alleged to have persuaded her to perform the deed, authorities have revealed.

Brent Matthew Vadovsky, 32, of Carrollton, is facing 19 counts of child molestation in an ongoing probe into his girlfriend, Amelia Ressler, who was charged in February for allegedly performing a sex on herself in front of her second-grade class of 19 students at Mt. Zion Elementary School.

Deputies learned following the substitute teacher’s arrest that Vadovsky was ‘encouraging Ressler to take explicit videos of her performing sexual acts on herself’ while working around students, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Vadovsky also knew the young boys and girls could ‘possibly by exposed’ to his girlfriend’s in-class masturbation session that was filmed and sent to him by Ressler, deputies said.

Vadovsky fled to Ohio upon discovering he was being investigated and was taken into custody there on unrelated charges. The man was recently transported back to Georgia to face the same 19 counts as Ressler — or one for every child in the classroom at the time of her alleged sex act, sheriff officials said.

A dazzling disaster

An investigation into Ressler, 30, started after deputies got a tip about the video circulating within the community.

Both Ressler and Vadovsky, who is also facing a probation violation, remain held at the Carroll County Jail without bond.

Ressler, meanwhile, identifies herself as ‘beautifully broken, perfectly imperfect, just all together a dazzling disaster’ on her Facebook profile. She said Vadovsky was her ‘soulmate’ in a post from October that hinted at discord between the pair.

‘No one else is gonna love him like me, and no [one] else comforts my soul like he did,’ Ressler wrote according to the nypost. ‘We all deserve true love at least once in a lifetime … even if it’s just for a moment in time.’

Ressler who remains held without bail, faces 5 to 20 years in prison if convicted of child molestation.