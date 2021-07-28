William Terry Marshalltown Iowa High School principal shoots self dead amid sexual misconduct probe with student.

A former associate principal at an Iowa high school killed himself last week amid allegations he sexually exploited a student — the second district employee facing such accusations to take his own life this month, according to reports.

William Terry, 47, a former employee at Marshalltown High School, fatally shot himself inside the basement of his Ames home on Thursday as police arrived to execute an arrest warrant, WHO reported, citing authorities.

Terry was accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a former student. The allegations were reported to police on July 6.

The educator’s suicide death follows that of another Marshalltown Middle School teacher, Adam Edgington, 42, fatally shooting himself in his car a day after he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student on July 8th.

Edgington was accused of groping and kissing the teen several times over the past school year according to the Times Republican.

Serial predatory behavior amongst staff?

Separately, Mark Esquivel, 26, an ex-Marshalltown High School gym teacher was arrested on June 30 for allegedly trying to solicit sex from a 17-year-old.

Esquivel was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The series of allegations against the male educators has led to a district-wide review of its hiring and selection processes, Dr. Theron Schutte, Superintendent of Marshalltown Community School District, told WHO.

‘The District will also be providing additional training on staff ethics and responsibilities, and is reviewing the curriculum to ensure all students are informed about reporting – and empowered to seek help – if a concerning situation arises,’ Schutte said.

Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper according to KCCI stressed the allegations against the three different men were not connected, saying they coincidentally happened at the same time.

Commentators on the web nevertheless continued to wonder to what degree there existed a systemic issue of predatory abuse against students by male educators and whether recent charges were merely coincidental…