The 60 year old woman who jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise clutching her dog has been identified as newly arrived, NYC resident, Linda Holston.

Holston, 60, moved to Manhattan in 2017 from New Mexico, where she had acted in community theater. In New York, she studied acting at the William Esper Studio, completing the program in 2019, according to an online profile on Backstage.com.

The profile described her as being 5 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She graduated from the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts in California in 1981.

A photo of Holston on the site shows her smiling broadly and holding a small dog with a yellow ribbon around its neck.

A receptionist at Pure Paws Veterinary Care on East 42nd Street told the nypost that Holston brought her dog to the practice for regular care. The dog was a rat terrier named Jake who was 16 and a half years old, she said.

Actress overridden with stress

Holston jumped with her dog from the roof of the 46-story luxury rental building on Tenth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen Friday afternoon.

She left a note that talked about stress, and bottles of medication were found in her apartment according to police sources.

‘She was so sweet,’ said a building resident and fellow dog owner upon finding out that Holston was identified as the suicide victim according to the nypost.

Holston, who was raised in California, seemed to embrace life in New York.

She posted photos to Facebook taking in plays and a Yankee game. Her page had ‘check ins’ at the Central Park Zoo, New York Botanical Garden and Hudson Yards. She also posted a video of deserted streets in March 2020 after the COVID-19 lockdown began. One friend advised her to stay safe ‘as you are in the hot spot.’

Images on Facebook did not seem to show the woman with a significant partner or children.

Underworked actress

Holston has two acting roles listed on IMDB, one in a short film called ‘Larry Larissa Linda’ and one in a TV show titled ‘Conversations in Apartment 3A.’

She appeared in an off-Broadway play called ‘The Accidental Awakening’ in 2019, according to her Facebook page.

Her Linkedin page listed a series of sales jobs before coming to New York. In New York, her last job was as a part-time fundraiser for the Manhattan Theatre Club and it ended in March 2020.

Under her name on the page, instead of a job title, she wrote, ‘What a wonderful world.’

Not immediately clear is how the seemingly under-worked actress, financed the cost of the monthly rent of her apartment at the luxury Victory building with studios alone renting out at $3200 a month, and $5500 for a two bedroom.