Woman, 60, holding her dog, leaps to her death from roof of...

60 year old woman leaps off Victory nyc building 46th floor holding dog. Unidentified woman is believed to have been suffering from stress.

‘You are blessed…’ A 60 year old woman plunged to her suicide death after jumping from the roof of a luxury New York City apartment block while holding her dog as horrified onlookers watched on.

The ‘incident’ is reported to have occurred after the unidentified woman finishing a meal on top of the 46-storey complex in Manhattan where she lived, she leapt with her rescue dog just before 1pm on Friday – leaving them both dead, according to police.

The suicidal woman left a note talking about stress before walking to the edge of the building – The Victory at 561 10th Ave. near 41st Street in Hell’s Kitchen– and jumping, sources told the New York Post.

Cops said bottles of medication were also found in her apartment. It remained unclear the contents of the medications.

Witnesses said the 60 year old woman landed on the side of the building after jumping off the roof.

Dimitri Wallace, who lives in the neighborhood told the tabloid he was sitting atop a building across the street moments before the woman leapt when a paper airplane landed next to him.

He told the nypost the words ‘you are blessed’ were written on one of its wings, while the other read ‘stay strong, you’ll get through this’.

‘It landed on my roof up here, like directly above. I was like ‘Oh ***, is somebody OK?’ Wallace said.

‘I just saw it, and I was like ‘Oh, that’s weird.’’

‘I threw it off the roof. I wanted to just send it to whoever just passing along a positive message.’

‘Yo, that’s crazy that somebody like threw this note and then this literally happened like right after.’

It’s not clear whether the paper airplane was thrown by the woman or not.

Both the woman and the dog were declared dead at the scene, police said.

The incident shocked witnesses.

Construction worker Mike Olive, 37, told the nypost, ‘Bro, she threw herself out with her dog! With a dog!

‘It’s unfortunate that somebody finds themselves in that situation.

‘It’s unfortunate. Hopefully, God has her in his hands.’

The Victory is managed by Fetner Properties and has 420 rental apartments.

Notes the website: ‘On the vibrant West Side of Midtown Manhattan, The Victory features handpicked finishes and Equip by Fetner amenities specially designed to suit your lifestyle. Unwind in the resident lounge or tone up in the cross-training room. Enjoy the convenience of life near several subway lines, world-class dining and a happening nightlife.’

A search for available apartments revealed zero vacancies. A previous listing for a studio was listed at $3116, while a 2 bedroom apartment was listed at $5500.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the nation. There were 130 suicides per day on average in 2019 – most of which, 50.39%, were caused by firearms. The advocacy group maintains a list of risk factors and warning signs.

CDC data lists New York as having among the lowest suicide rates in the nation.