Kache Wallis missing Utah 4 year old boy found dead. C ause of the boy’s death remained unclear pending an autopsy authorities said.

A 4-year-old boy reported missing in Utah has turned up dead at his house in Hurricane. The cause of the boy’s death remained unclear pending an autopsy authorities said.

Kache Wallis disappeared after going to bed Saturday night at his home in Hurricane, about 291 miles south of Salt Lake City, the Hurricane City Police Department said.

Police launched a search for the boy, saying he might be wearing white Ninja Turtle pajamas and could be with his mother, who does not have custody of him.

But around five hours later, authorities confirmed that he was found dead inside his home the nypost reported.

During the course of the investigation, police said the mother came to the house, was interviewed, and was determined to have no involvement.

Mystery death

No further details were provided about the cause or circumstances of his death.

Police said authorities launched an investigation with assistance from the medical examiner’s office.

‘Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family of Kache Wallis at this difficult time,’ police wrote on Facebook.

Loved ones paid tribute on social media to the ‘loving’ boy in the wake of his death.

‘Kache was so loved in this family. Our hearts are breaking at the moment as an entire family,’ a relative, Rachel Svendson, commented on the police department’s post.

‘He was such a fun, loving, free spirited little boy who we will all miss in our hearts. This was a tragedy and the outcome is not what any of us wanted.’

Of note, KUTV reported police saying no persons of interest or suspects were in the case as authorities awaited test results to determine if the 4 year old boy’s death was accidental or not.