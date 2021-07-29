Hurricane Utah boy, 4, cause of death id as accidental suffocation from...

Kache Wallis cause of death the result of accidental suffocation after getting stuck in toy chest in his bedroom. No foul play cited in death 4 year old Utah boy.

Utah authorities have revealed the cause of death of a missing 4 year old boy who was found dead at his family’s Hurricane home during a search, as the result of suffocation from his toy chest.

Kache Wallis died from positional asphyxiation in the small chest sometime after he was tucked into bed on Saturday night, the Hurricane City police said in a press release on Wednesday.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled Wednesday that the toddler’s death was an accident.

Kache’s grandmother told authorities she saw him when she put him to sleep Saturday night. When she went to check in on the boy the following morning he wan’t in bed.

Police searched the home for the child, but also could not find him, authorities said.

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE – 4 Year old child death pic.twitter.com/xplPfx4QRZ — Hurricane City PD (@HurricaneUtPD) July 28, 2021

No foul play suspected

After searching the community for him, officers tried looking for him in the home again only to this time discovered the boy’s body inside the small chest inside his bedroom, police said.

It remained unclear how the 4 year old boy got stuck in the chest.

Loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe page that the boy ‘was the glue that held it all together for us.’

‘Kache had a smile that was infectious and loved everyone, everywhere he went, and they loved him too!’ the page added.

Officials do not believe foul play was involved and maintain the child’s death was accidental.