Juli Mazi Napa Naturapathic doctor selling fake COVID pills along with fake vaccination cards arrested. Duping individuals into thinking they were guarded against the deadly virus.

Praying on people’s fears of COVID and vaccines for profit….

A California licensed naturopathic doctor in Napa was arrested Wednesday in an alleged scheme to sell homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets and provide fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, federal authorities announced.

Juli A. Mazi, 41, was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters what was characterized as the first federal criminal prosecution related to homeoprophylaxis immunizations and fake COVID-immunization records.

Federal officials say Mazi was selling ‘homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets,’ which involve exposing someone who consumes them to a diluted amount of a disease in hopes of triggering an immune response. Prosecutors in a press release said she falsely claimed the pellets contained a minute amount of the COVID-19 and that the pellets would confer ‘lifelong immunity.’ She also falsely told patients that the approved vaccines against COVID-19 contained ‘toxic ingredients.’

She also reportedly told patients that the treatment would be effective on children as well — even babies. Of note, The homeoprophylaxis immunization treatment is not authorized by federal health officials along with there currently being no approved vaccine for anyone under the age of 12.

Mazi was investigated after a complaint to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from a person whose family members purchased products from her in April. According to court documents, the complainant said Mazi told family members her homeprophylaxis pellets contained the COVID-19 virus and would create an antibody response in their immune systems.

Along with the pellets, Mazi who ran her business out of an apartment complex allegedly sent falsified U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 vaccination cards to the family, with the Moderna vaccine listed on the cards. Mazi allegedly told family members to mark the cards to falsely state they had received the Moderna vaccine on the date that they ingested the pellets.

‘Preying on fears and spreading misinformation…’

‘This defendant allegedly defrauded and endangered the public by preying on fears and spreading misinformation about FDA-authorized vaccinations, while also peddling fake treatments that put people’s lives at risk. Even worse, the defendant allegedly created counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards and instructed her customers to falsely mark that they had received a vaccine, allowing them to circumvent efforts to contain the spread of the disease,’ said Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco in a press statement. ‘The Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting the American people from fraudsters during this national emergency.’

‘Instead of disseminating valid remedies and information, Juli Mazi profited from unlawfully peddling unapproved remedies, stirring up false fears, and generating fake proof of vaccinations,’ said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern Distict of California Stephanie Hinds in a press statement according to KPIX5.

According to the complaint, Mazi encouraged purchase of her products by exploiting disinformation and fear of FDA-authorized COVID vaccines, falsely claiming the vaccines contain ‘toxic ingredients.’ Mazi is also alleged to have told customers they could give the pellets to children for COVID-19 immunity, and that the ‘dose is actually the same for babies.’

‘Spreading inaccurate or false medical information about COVID-19 for personal gain, as the complaint alleges, is dangerous and only seeds skepticism among the public,’ said Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair of the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office. ‘As the government continues to work to provide current and accurate information to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the FBI will continue to pursue those who attempt to fraudulently profit from spreading misinformation and providing false documentation.’

Six figure takings plus

According to the Justice Department, Mazi made $221,817 between January of 2020 and May of this year. Twenty-five of the transactions are specified for COVID treatments totaling $7,653, while 34 other transactions were for unspecified homeoprophylaxis treatments.

In a 2019 profile of Mazi in the Napa Valley Register, the ‘health professional’ said she had recently moved her practice to Napa from Santa Cruz.

After completing her undergraduate and master’s degree in communications at Portland State University, according to the story, Mazi went to medical school at the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon.

‘People just think of us as kind of hippy, earthy doctors where we actually have the same training as medical doctors,’ she told the Register at the time.

If convicted, Mazi faces a maximum 20 years in prison for the wire fraud charge and five years for the false statements charge. Each charge also carries a maximum $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release, although any sentence following conviction would take into consideration U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of a sentence.