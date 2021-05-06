Todd Anderson fake covid card: San Joaquin County, California bar owner caught selling fake COVID-19 cards to meet demand for those who refuse taking vaccine. But at what cost?

A long time California bar owner has been accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Todd Anderson a San Joaquin County bar owner was arrested earlier this week after investigators with the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), were first tipped off by the local sheriff’s office, which led to the suspect selling a number of fake COVID cards, ‘multiple times’ during an undercover operation.

The phony pandemic passports led to the discovery of fake cards, laminators, and fetched only $20.

Anderson ‘was in possession of a number of other unfilled out COVID-19 vaccination cards, a laminating machine, laminate and several other cards that were finished,’ said Luke Blehm with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

‘And it appears that they were waiting to be given to people.’

Flagrant disregard for public health

Anderson, 59, was charged with identity theft, forging government documents, and falsifying medical records, prosecutors said.

The, Old Corner Saloon, Stockton-area bar which has been in business for decades now faces the prospect of having its license suspended or revoked, according to officials.

‘It is disheartening to have members in our community show flagrant disregard for public health in the midst of a pandemic,’ San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said.

State officials continue to emphasise that they won’t be requiring these cards as part of a COVID passport program but private institutions, like schools or stadiums could still ask to see proof of vaccine.

Safety risk to the community

While real cards are easy to fake, Ginger Manss, with the Community Medical Centers (CMC) said actual data is not so easy to hack according to KCRA.

‘It’s not just the card, there’s backup documentation that coincides, and if you can’t prove that, that card doesn’t help you at all,’ said Manss, who is the chief nursing officer with CMC.

Manss explained that backup documentation will exist in a state database. For imposters, it’s not just the law that they breaking. It may be that lives might be put in danger.

‘You’re a safety risk to anybody who may be immuno-suppressed, if they get COVID, the concern with not getting vaccinated does go back to the variants. Viruses by nature mutate,’ Manss explained.

ABC has said there is a second person involved who may be facing charges. A spokeswoman with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office said this is all part of an ongoing investigation.