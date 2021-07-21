Crosley MacEachen Ohio football player standout at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy accused of raping teen girl as she slept. Denies allegations against him.

A star high school football player at a prestigious $16,100-a-year private school in Ohio is alleged to have sexually assaulted a teen girl as she slept according to prosecutors.

Crosley MacEachen of Anderson Township is charged with rape, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors say the 18 year old man who attended Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy came across the unconscious girl, who has not been identified, in a bedroom at a home in Symmes Township, Ohio.

There he allegedly stripped her nude and began to have sex with her.

‘These charges are unproven allegations,’ MacEachen’s attorney, R. Scott Croswell III, told The Daily Beast. ‘We intend to aggressively defend these charges.’

Accused of two sexual improprieties within months

The victim alleges that on December 2 at around 5am, after having attended a friend’s party she awoke to find MacEachen on top of her in the midst of sexual intercourse, according to court filings.

‘She pushed him off of her and realized she was naked, despite wearing clothes when she went to sleep,’ according to the Cincinnati Enquirer citing the filing.

The victim, 18, said she went to her friend’s party with about 20 other students from her school on December 5, 2020. It was in the early morning hours after the party that the purported victim alleging being sexually assaulted.

The victim said she later recognized the person assaulting her as Crosley MacEachen, the boyfriend of her friend who hosted the party.

It was not the first act of impropriety MacEachen had allegedly carried out against the unnamed victim, who says a month prior he grabbed her buttocks in the bedroom of another home, this time in Sycamore Township.

She then sat down on the bed, but when she attempted to get up, ‘he pushed her back down,’ according to the documents, and after ran out of the home and waited in her car for him to leave.

The victim told police that both she and MacEachen were intoxicated when it happened.

‘O ne of the smartest football minds …’

MacEachen played cornerback and wide receiver last season for the Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, where he averaged 17 yards per catch according to the school, and was signed to play for University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne, Indiana in the fall.

Those plans may have been forever derailed, following MacEachen’s arrest in June.

‘Crosley is one of the most dynamic football players that I’ve had the pleasure to coach. Every time he touched the ball, everyone’s eyes got a little bigger,’ his former coach KC Woods said last fall. ‘He is also one of the smartest football minds that I have coached. He understands the game as well as most coaches do. Crosley will have a remarkable career for NAIA powerhouse St. Francis.’

Amid the allegations against him, MacEachen had withdrawn from the school.

The athletic program for Cincinnati Hills, which was ranked the number one Christian high school in Ohio in a 2017 survey, operates under the mission to, ‘build a culture of champions that develops, motivates, and empowers student athletes to impact the world for Christ.’

MacEachen also played basketball for the school, which says ‘Faith & service is the soul of everything that happens at CHCA, and each day brings new lessons in what it means to follow Jesus’ example,’ according to its website.

‘CHCA has learned of an investigation which has resulted in charges filed against a former student. The alleged incident did not occur on school property nor during a school-sponsored event. CHCA is saddened for the individuals and families affected by this alleged incident, and our prayers remain with them,’ the school said in a statement sent to WLWT.

MacEachen is out on $100,000 bond and is due back in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.