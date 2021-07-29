: About author bio at bottom of article.

Texas teens film selves stealing jewelry of dead man in Snapchat video

Two Texas teen girls faced charges after posting Snapchat video of themselves stealing jewelry from a deceased man they came across lying in a drainage ditch.

Bethany Martin, 17, and her 16-year-old friend found the un-named man’s body in southwest Bexar County, San Antonio on Monday morning.

The younger teen, who was not named, told Martin she liked the man’s pendant necklace, prompting the 17-year-old to remove it from his neck, KSAT reported.

She tossed the chain into the grass and gave the medallion to her friend.

The girls then called another friend who arrived on scene and called 911.

‘Matched her fashion style’

The teens told the responding deputies they were walking to a gas station when they noticed the victim’s body in the ditch.

However, the next day authorities were anonymously provided videos that were circulating on Snapchat, showing the scene before deputies arrived.

One video reportedly showed Martin and her friend near the body while the other showed the 17-year-old removing the necklace from the corpse.

Martin admitted to taking the necklace and giving it to her friend according to the dailymail.

The 16-year-old, whose remains un-named due to her age, told police she put the man’s medallion on her own gold necklace because it ‘matched her fashion style’.

The teen handed the medallion over to police who have since given it to his next of kin.

Martin was arrested on Tuesday and charged with theft to a human corpse or grave. Her bond was set at $2,000 and she has since been released from jail.

The younger girl was also charged with theft to a human corpse.

The deceased man, said to be 25 years old, is believed to have died as a result of suicide, with foul play ruled out according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.