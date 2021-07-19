Angelyc Seely stabs baby son to death, wheels infant’s body in bicycle trailer along edge of 7th Ward, New Orleans. No known motive.

New Orleans authorities have arrested a 35 year old woman who is thought to have stabbed her baby son to death after she was found wheeling her child’s stab riddled body. A blood soaked object resembling a jagged blade was found nearby.

Officers were called to the scene on the edge of the city’s 7th Ward just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when a passerby saw Angelyc Seely dragging a bicycle trailer with a motionless baby inside, NOLA.com reports.

Emergency responders said the baby boy had been dead for some time and had deep cuts on his stomach, neck and chest. The boy had been cleaned up and covered with blankets. Nearby, officers found a bicycle with a bag. Inside the bag, they found a railroad spike shaped into a blade and covered in dried blood according to a New Orleans Police Dept release.

Witnesses who had called 911 noted observing a ‘lot of flies’ in the vicinity of the disorientated woman as she aimlessly dragged her baby son’s body along FOX8 reported.

Paramedics took Seely to University Medical Center after noticing small cuts on her neck, according to court records. While there, Seely cut herself with scissors saying she wanted to go with her son, but ‘it went wrong and she failed.’

No known motive

‘I can tell you this she did not resist, she didn’t really try to run or anything you can see in her mind, in her face, she was totally out of it,’ witness and nearby resident, Donna Banks told via WWLTV.

Not immediately clear was how long the baby boy had been deceased.

Police have not released the exact age of the infant but said he was younger than a year old.

Seely was charged with second degree murder and booked into jail, Sunday morning. A magistrate ordered the woman thought to originally hail from Detroit and homeless, held on $500,000 bond at the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy on the infant and will officially identify the victim and provide the cause and manner of death.

No known motive for the child’s death was given.