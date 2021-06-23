OK mom mauled to death in Skiatook dog attack while petsitting

A 28-year-old Oklahoma woman is suspected of having been mauled to death by a group of pit bulls while dog-sitting, officials have said.

The body of Rebecca Coleen McCurdy, a mom of two from Perry, was found Saturday by cops in the garage in Skiatook, a town about 16 miles north of Tulsa, the Pawhuska Journal-Capital reported.

While the official cause of death has yet to be announced, deputies said the evidence at the scene indicates McCurdy was the victim of a dog attack.

‘There were several pit bull dogs caged in the garage,’ the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

‘One of the dog cages was toppled over and there were many signs of a dog attack visible.’

The dogs were taken into custody by animal welfare and are being held pending further investigation.

The homeowner told authorities that he raises the pit bulls as a hobby and to sell.

McCurdy is survived by her husband, Brandon, and their two young children, Brandon ‘Bear’ Michael and Reagan Alexandria-Jane, according to her obituary.

‘Rebecca had a warmth and a genuine glow about her that was infectious,’ the obituary reads.

‘She kept everyone on their toes in the best possible way. The void she is leaving behind is vast and wide and our lives will be forever changed without her with us,’ it continued.

It remained unclear if the animals had been involved in previous dog attacks.

McCurdy’s funeral is set for Thursday, according to an online obituary. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for her family.