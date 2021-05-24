: About author bio at bottom of article.

Better to be clean than dirty ….

A 9-year-old Indiana boy has been reporting to have found $5,000 while cleaning out his dad’s SUV — with the child being able to keep $1,000 for himself as a reward.

Landon Melvin of Plainfield found the cash stuffed in an envelope under the floorboard of his dad’s Chevy Suburban, which the family purchased used last September, according to WRTV.

The youngster alerted his father, Michael Melvin, to the find. The father was initially skeptical, assuming the package contained paperwork.

But the father was left shocked at what he saw when they later opened it up.

‘I start calling my wife, ‘Hey, babe, you got to check this out!” Michael told WRTV. ‘And that’s when we dump it on the bed and money falls over the bed.’

The family traced the money to the car’s previous owners.

In 2019, the previous car owner’s family, in South Carolina, drove to Florida for a cruise and forgot where they placed the money.

As a reward for his discovery, that family told the Melvin’s they would not take the money back unless Landon could keep $1,000.

‘I’m thinking of all the things I can buy,’ Landon said.

Moral of the lesson? Never say no to cleaning chores, you never know what you may end up finding….