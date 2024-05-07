Adam Rousseau, Manchester, New Hampshire man fires multiple shots towards homeless encampment in the woods as a search of his home reveals him possessing multiple weapons.

A New Hampshire man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly shooting at a homeless encampment.

Adam Rousseau, 47, of Manchester was booked on six counts of reckless conduct following his arrest on Saturday.

Officers with the Manchester Police Dept responded to the area of 405 Coolidge Avenue around 7:45 p.m. following a report of multiple shots coming from Rousseau’s address directed towards an embankment near a homeless encampment in the woods.

Terrorizing homeless dwellers for fun

There were no reports of any injuries, but witnesses say they did hear the shots whizzing over them, Boston25 reported.

Police issued a search warrant for Rousseau’s residence and allegedly found six rifles, two pistols, a revolver, and an assortment of ammunition.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on June 7.

Neighbors told News 9 that they believe Rousseau is a ‘great person’ and have never had any issues with him. But one man who has a tent in the encampment said he feels like the homeless community is being treated like they’re not actually people.