Justin Boersma Florida man charged with murder of Samuel Rossetti following confrontation at Lake Worth Beach Starbucks drive thru. Stand your ground law?

Murder or self defense? A 19-year-old Florida teen is accused of fatally shooting a man during a confrontation at a Starbucks drive-thru, police said.

Justin Ray Boersma was arrested early Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and firing a weapon in a public place.

Witnesses said Boersma had seemingly cut in front of a truck in the drive-thru in downtown Lake Worth, according to an arrest report obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The driver of the truck, identified as 31-year-old Samuel Rossetti, of Palm Springs, then left his vehicle and banged on Boersma’s Nissan Versa — before ripping off the door handle.

As Rossetti was heading back to his truck, Boersma left his sedan and allegedly fired three shots – this despite Rossetti seemingly no longer a threat to the wellbeing of the vehicle’s occupants.

Fear for immediate life and safety?

Boersma’s girlfriend and their infant child were in the car at the time of the confrontation.

The girlfriend fearing for their child’s wellbeing at one point screamed, ‘There’s a baby in the car!’

Boersma told police that he feared for their safety and had fired in self defense, according to the report.

Rossetti was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Boersma fled the scene in his car, but was later tracked down and arrested.

The incident led to Palm Beach County criminal defense attorney Patrick McKamey saying that Boersma may indeed have a legitimate defense.

‘I think this is a case that was actually built for Stand Your Ground law. It looks like a great case,‘ McKamey told via cbs12.

Stand your Ground Law Defense?

Asked why he fled the scene, Boersma claims it was to call his lawyer before turning himself in.

‘It’s a simple answer why he fled the scene; the guy that was shot was the passenger. You don’t know what the driver has in his possession, does he have firearms? Is he going to get out with a baseball bat and attack you,’ McKamey said.

During questioning, Boersma acknowledged that he never saw a weapon in Rossetti’s possession according to the Palm Beach Post.

Palm Beach Sheriffs Office (PBSO) said Boersma did not have an answer when asked why he did not call law enforcement or render aid after he shot Rossetti.

Boersma remains in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

The death is Palm Beach County’s 19th homicide of 2021, according to a Palm Beach Post online database.

Authorities continue to interview witnesses and review surveillance tapes.