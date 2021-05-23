: About author bio at bottom of article.

Christina Sosbe Salem Ohio teacher indicted with sexually battery for allegedly having sex with two 16 year old boys at a hotel in 2018.

A former Salem, Ohio teacher has been accused of ‘engaging in sexual conduct’ with two sixteen year old students at a hotel.

Christina Sosbe, 29, turned herself in last week after being indicted with three felony counts of sexual battery.

Sosbe is accused of having sex with at least two 16-year-old students at a hotel in Trumbull County three years ago.

Charging documents allege that Christina Sosbe egregiously violated her position as a teacher when she sexually assaulted at least two 16-year-old students at the hotel in 2018.

She was a teacher for a Mahoning County program that was housed at the Choffin Career and Technical Center in Youngstown.

Educator was hired out through employment agency

According to the indictment, the alleged incidents took place on December 8 and December 9, 2018.

Of note, the teacher did not work directly for the Youngstown school district, but for an organization called Pace headquartered in Choffin, Ohio, that placed teachers, the Tribune Chronicle reported.

Sosbe’s teaching license was permanently revoked last year following notice of the alleged infractions.

Sosbe lived in Salem before moving to Lincoln County, North Carolina.

It was in Lincoln County that the former female educator turned herself in to authorities after being indicted for sexually molesting students according to WYTV.

Her bond was set at $25,000.

If found guilty of sexually abusing young people when she was their teacher, Christina Sosbe faces a maximum of 54 months incarceration, WFMJ reports.

The disgraced educator returns to court next month.

Not immediately understood is what compelled the female teacher to abuse her position of authority, trust and power to subjugate her male victims.