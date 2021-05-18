Cash Gernon Mountain Creek, Dallas boy was murdered by Darriynn Brown in random evil act as boy’s living arrangement showed fractured family dynamics.

The 4-year-old boy who was kidnapped from a Dallas, Texas home and murdered was randomly targeted in an ‘evil’ act, according to a man who lived with the child.

Cash Gernon was sleeping when a suspect, identified by cops as 18-year-old Darriynn Ronnell Brown, barged into his home through a back door and kidnapped him on Saturday.

The boy was later found dead in the Mountain Creek neighborhood in southwest Dallas, with ‘multiple wounds’ inflicted with what police describe as an ‘edged weapon.’

Kamron Moori, who told KXAS-TV he lived with Cash and considered him a brother, insisted the boy was targeted for no apparent reason.

‘Yes, random. Out of nowhere,’ Moori told KXAS. ‘No reason for none of this. It’s not from revenge, not from hate, not from none of that.’ ‘Like why?’ he said. ‘He was four. Who does this to a 4-year-old kid,” he asked. “For what? For what reason? Because you want to be evil?’

Capital murder charges pending

Home surveillance footage showed Brown, abducting a sleeping Cash from his bed and carrying him away around 5 a.m. Saturday, according an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet.

‘We got cameras all over the place in my house,’ Moori said. ‘It shows him coming in, took him while he was asleep. While he was asleep. Carried him out of my house while he was asleep.’

Brown is now charged with kidnapping and theft in connection to Cash’s death. He is being held on $750,000 bail.

Investigators said they expect to bring capital murder charges once forensic analysis had been completed.

Fractured family dynamics

Moori said he went to Duncanville High School with the suspect, but that they are not friends.

Brown, who is known for walking around the neighborhood, is friends with Moori’s younger brother, he said.

Moori said his mother, Monica Sherrod, previously identified as Cash’s mother had dated the boy’s father, who left the home several months ago — leaving the boy and his twin brother in their care. The man is understood to remain missing and his whereabouts unknown.

Cash’s twin was removed from the home by Child Protective Services, and Moori’s two teen brothers were taken to their grandmother’s house, he told NBC DFW.

Dallas police said the twin brother was now with his biological mother, Melinda Seagroves, and grandmother, Connie Ward, who had been searching for the boys for some time. Seagroves had believed they were with their father and had no idea he had left them with Sherrod.