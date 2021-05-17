Darriynn Brown arrested in connection with Cash Gernon Dallas, Texas toddler found stabbed to death along street. No known motive.

Why? A 4-year-old toddler boy found stabbed to death along a Dallas street was abducted by an 18 year old black teen wearing an ankle monitor as he slept according to reports.

Cash Gernon suffered multiple wounds from what police say was an ‘edged weapon’, WFAA reported.

The boy was sleeping when Darriynn Brown, barged into his home through a back door and kidnapped him on Saturday according to a police report.

The boy’s mom, whom described her son as ‘happy go lucky’, had no idea what allegedly led Brown to target her son. Her infant son’s body was later discovered in the street by a jogger early Saturday. The teen suspect did not know Cash, his mother told WFAA.

Surveillance video also captured the kidnapping, the boy’s mother said. Investigators asked neighbors Sunday for any additional footage to help them piece together what happened. Some nearby residents said Brown was regularly seen in the city’s Mountain Creek section.

Additional charges expected

‘Hard to believe,’ neighbor Jose Ramirez told WFAA. ‘I don’t think [Brown] was in his right mind.’

Cops scoured the neighborhood over the weekend after finding the boy’s body, Ramirez said.

‘They were back in the alley, looking through trash containers to see if they could find any type of evidence,’ he added. ‘They went down the street, and they spent a good time down there.’

Dallas police said in a statement Sunday that Brown had been charged with kidnapping and theft. Additional charges are expected in the homicide investigation following a forensic analysis, authorities said.

Suspect lived nearby with his parents

Brown was being held Monday at the Dallas County Jail on $750,000 bond, records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The boy, who wasn’t identified by authorities, was found shirtless and shoeless in the street and likely died before 5 a.m. Saturday, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Brown was previously arrested for evading arrest in late April, the Morning News reported. Court documents show he lived with his parents just a half-mile from where the boy’s body was found. Brown’s stepfather, meanwhile, declined to speak when reached for comment, the newspaper reported.

Brown had been ordered to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet in connection to the prior charge, WFAA reported.