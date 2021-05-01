Ashlyn Faye Bell Texarkana teaching assistant, 24, sentenced to four years jail after having sex with 3 students, including one who got her pregnant. Claims she is the victim and that didn’t know sex with students was illegal.

A former Texarkana teaching assistant was on Thursday sentenced to jail time and probation for sexual misconduct after having sex with three male high school students, including one who got her pregnant.

Ashlyn Faye Bell, 24, of New Boston, Texas, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of improper relationship between educator and student involving two boys who were 17 in the fall of 2019 and to two counts of sexual assault of a child involving a boy who was 16 during the same time period.

An all female jury sentenced Bell to four years in prison on one count of sexual assault. On the second count of sexual assault, the jury assessed a 10-year term but recommended probation. The jury assessed five-year sentences on each of the two counts of improper relationship and recommended probation on each the Texarkan Gazette reported.

Bell is due back in court in May for a pre-sentencing hearing to determine the full punishment for the three counts she pleaded guilty toward.

Bell is now required to register as a sex offender.

Bell testified Wednesday that she didn’t know that Texarkana Independent School District policy prohibited staff other than teachers from having sex with students.

She also testified that she believed the students were all 18 or older.

The Toronto Sun reported that Bell also testified that the boys were the aggressors in the sexual relationships and had actively pursued her.

The court was told she would go to a truck stop to pick up her teenage lovers from the school after work in 2019, and often had sex in the car while her three year old daughter slept in the back of the car.

Other sex romps were at her home.

Prosecutors denounced Ashlyn Faye Bell’s assertion she didn’t know the school policies prohibiting student-sex or that she believed the boys were 18 or older.

Prosecutors pointed to the appearances of the boys in question, as well as documentation signed by Bell that addressed sexual harassment policies.

‘All you saw in here was a liar when the truth would have been better,’ a prosecutor argued. ‘I’ve heard about all the victim blaming I want to hear.’

Bell’s attorney had pleaded to the court for clemency and argued the jury should not leave her young children without a mother.

Prior to her guilty plea, Bell was accused of luring the three boys into sex through her work as a teacher’s aide in Texarkana.

The plot was uncovered after another teacher overheard one of the boys asking the other if he had gotten the woman pregnant.

Following her sentence, Bell will be forbidden from working in public schools again due to her conviction.

‘It will be about two years before Texas parole officials may consider Bell for release,’ the Gazette wrote.