Abby Dibbs Portage High School teacher in Wisconsin charged with sex assault of teen student, 17, who said he fell in love with former English teacher.

A former English teacher faces up to 12 years jail after admitting to having an illicit sexual relationship with a 17-year old student she previously taught at a Wisconsin high school.

Abby M. Dibbs, 35, of Cross Plains, was arrested and charged with sexual assault on Thursday after admitting to having sex with her former student on two occasions at her home last weekend according to a Facebook news release from the Portage Police Dept.

On both days, that the boy arrived at Dibbs home on May 21 and May22, Dibbs and her victim engaged in multiple sex, WAOW-TV reported.

According to the criminal complaint, the 17-year-old victim confirmed the relationship to detectives, stating he was ‘in love’ with the Portage High School teacher and was upset with the person who ‘snitched’ on their involvement.

Portage PD Sgt. Max Jenatscheck revealed that Dibbs had said she and the student had discussed how they felt about each other and how there were lines that they could not cross. He added: ‘Dibbs admitted that these lines were then crossed.’

Betrayal of trust

Court documents show that the teen’s mother said she was glad the person who reported the inappropriate relationship, ‘did the right thing.’

Dibbs was released on $3,500 bail, barring her from contact with the 17-year old victim, stating no unsupervised contact with other children other than her own child, and a prohibition against being at school.

The Portage Community School District released a statement Friday morning saying that Dibbs is no longer employed by the district.

The statement made clear that she would not be returning to Portage High School without specifying how she came to leave her teaching job, News3Now reported.

District administrator Joshua Sween said that his administration contacted law enforcement immediately upon learning about the relationship.

He added that the district will not be commenting further to ‘ensure there is no disruption to the investigation by law enforcement and to protect the privacy of others involved’.

Capt. Dan Garrigan of the Portage police department said the district did ‘an outstanding job’ with how they handled the situation.

‘It is obviously sensitive because a juvenile is involved,’ Garrigan said. ‘There’s also a trust relationship between teachers and students… it’s a rather large betrayal of trust.’

Not immediately clear is how the female educator came to abuse her position of trust, authority and power and subjugate her male victim.