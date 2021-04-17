Windy Rose Jones Las Vegas prostitute steals watches from two men.

Las Vegas prostitute steals more than $80K in watches from men

Windy Rose Jones L as Vegas prostitute steals watches worth more than $80K in watches from two men after going back to their hotel room. Audemars and Rolex jewelry pieces gone.

A Las Vegas woman said to be a prostitute brought two men back to their hotel rooms, only to allegedly steal a luxury watch off each worth a combined $87,000, police say.

Windy Rose Jones, 23, is accused of targeting her victims at Sin City‘s Cosmopolitan Hotel on two separate nights in March and April.

After having drinks with her alleged victims, Rose Jones is said to have gone back to their rooms with them. The first victim, targeted on February 21, woke up to find his Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch worth $37,000 gone. He told Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that $1,500 in cash was also missing.

Around a month later, on March 24, a second man brought Jones back to his room, it is alleged. He woke up the next morning to find his $45,000 Rolex Daytona watch had disappeared, as well as his iPhone 12.

One of the victims told police that they may have been drugged as well KTNV reported.

Suspect tracked down by distinct tattoo

Police say they believe the robberies involved prostitution, although it is unclear if Jones had arranged sex in exchange for money with the two men she is now accused of stealing from.

Police were able to track her down after finding adverts featuring her picture on local escort sites.

Both men she is said to have targeted said she had a distinctive lion tattoo on her thigh.

Detectives arrested her after spotting a similar inking on the sites, according to the The Las Vegas Review Journal.

Jones was arrested on April 4 and booked at Clark County Detention Center on two counts of felony grand larceny.

No criminal complaints have been filed in either case and Jones is currently out of custody.

Jones is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court in both cases in May for a status hearing on the filing of criminal complaints.