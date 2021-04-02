Why? Nation of Islam follower killed along with veteran cop smashing into...

Noah Green Indiana Nation of Islam follower id as US Capitol attack suspect who stormed barricade killing cop, William ‘Billy’ Evans. Suspect shot dead. No known motive.

Why? US investigators are seeking a motive as to what led to a purported Nation of Islam follower slamming his car into two US Capitol Police officers, Friday afternoon — killing one — before he was shot dead by cops while running at them with a knife.

The incident took place at a vehicle checkpoint on the north side of the Capitol along Constitution Avenue in Washington DC, just after 1 p.m., 100 feet from an entrance on the Senate side.

The barricade slamming sent the government building into lockdown along with drawing a massive response from law enforcement authorities and the National Guard.

The slain cop was identified by the Capitol Police as William ‘Billy’ Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force.

His killing came less than three months after the deadly Capitol riot in which a fellow officer, Brian Sicknick, was among five fatalities as supporters of President Trump broke into the government building.

UPDATE: The suspect is 25-year-old Noah Green. In a social media post taken down shortly after the shooting, Green said he had lost his job and was a member of the Nation of Islam in search of “a spiritual journey” https://t.co/AHiq2OwoP2 — Dr.WearYourFnMask (@PissOffTrumpz) April 2, 2021

Nation of Islam follower in search of spiritual journey

The driver was identified as Noah Green, 25, of Indiana, according to NBC News, which cited four law enforcement officials briefed on the matter.

Green died after being taken to a hospital, as were the two cops mowed down.

A report via Heavy cited a since removed Facebook profile belonging to Green which the assailant as recently as March 2021, expressing admiration for Elijah Muhammad, the now deceased Nation of Islam leader who was a mentor to Malcolm X. Green referred to himself as “Noah X.”

Green, a former multi-sport athlete with ties to Virginia according to heavy, also indicated facing a slew of difficulties which had compiled in recent months, including unemployment and hunger. Losing his faith amid personal upheaval Posted the assailant in a since removed FB post, ‘I haven’t had much to lean on’. Green expressed that he felt ‘fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit.’ In another post, he said there was ‘much confusion in this day and age in my perspective,’ citing ‘the ongoing COVID crisis, unemployment, rising National Debt, division within the political sphere, rumors of war and the like.’ He wrote that ‘my faith is one of the only things that has been able to carry me through these times and my faith is centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah, the final divine reminder in our midst.’ Another post, from March 17, 2021 included Green stating that the Nation of Islam teachings had helped him ‘graduate with distinction, earn a well-paying job straight out of college, and pursue my graduate degree, despite not growing up in the best of circumstances. My ultimate goal was to learn business.’ He said he wanted to improve ‘the communities of the black and brown’ in the United States. However, he wrote that he was no longer on that path, saying, ‘the path has been thwarted, as Allah (God) has chosen me for other things. Throughout life I have set goals, attained them, set higher ones, and then been required to sacrifice those things.’ Terrorism related? The fatal attack ‘does not appear to be terrorism-related but obviously, we’ll continue to investigate to see along those lines,’ acting Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said. Contee also said there ‘does not appear to be an ongoing threat.’ ‘Obviously, we’re in the very early stages of our investigation,’ he said. ‘We need to obviously understand the motivation behind this senseless act. So the Metropolitan Police Department will certainly be doing that.’ The suspect doesn’t appear to be anyone with whom cops are familiar and there’s ‘no indication’ he was targeting any member of Congress, Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said. Friday’s episode comes as the Senate and the House of Representatives are currently in recess for the Easter holiday.

The lockdown of the Capitol was lifted shortly after 3 p.m.

A 12-foot fence, topped with razor wire, was erected around the Capitol to restrict access and block traffic following the Jan. 6 riot reports the nypost.

Of note, the barricade was taken down about a month ago and replaced with a shorter, 8-foot fence that pulled in the perimeter and allowed vehicles to pass by.