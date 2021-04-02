Naked South Carolina man does walk of shame for cheating on his...

A South Carolina man with a criminal history for abuse has been arrested after deputies say he was caught doing a drug-fueled ‘walk of shame’ in the nude, with only a clear plastic bag covering his private parts in the early morning hours of Thursday.

Michael Boatman, 41, was observed just after 1am on Thursday ambling down New Cut Road in Spartanburg in the buff, with a marijuana cigarette clutched in his hand.

When questioned by Spartanburg sheriff’s deputies at the scene, Boatman said he was doing a ‘walk of shame’ as a ‘penance for cheating on his wife’, according to an arrest report cited by The Smoking Gun.

Boatman asked the deputies if he could complete his walk, and was told that he could not.

The bare-naked suspect ‘referenced Adam and Eve from the bible, stating that he was willing to go to jail for his acts,’ according to the arrest documents cited by WSPA.

Lengthy criminal history

Of note, Boatman also allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine prior to embarking on his walk.

At one point during his encounter with the deputies, Boatman allegedly made an attempt to flee on foot, only for officers to grab him, put him on the ground and place him in handcuffs.

But there’s more.

Upon being bundled into the back of a patrol vehicle, the penitent husband allegedly told deputies he would try to break out of jail, while lamenting that ‘he did not have tomorrow’ while demanding that a deputy to shoot him.

Boatman was booked into the county jail on charges of indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, marijuana possession and resisting police.

The husband remained behind bars as of Thursday evening WFTV reports.

Records indicate that he has a lengthy criminal history, which includes three separate domestic violence convictions.