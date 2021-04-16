Liliana Carrillo Los Angeles mother drowned her three kids softly while she hugged, kissed them according to interview cause she feared their father sought to abuse them.

A California mother suspected of murdering her three kids before going on a carjacking spree has confessed to killing them in a jailhouse interview, saying she drowned them ‘as softly as she could’.

Liliana Carrillo, 30, told KGET-TV that she drowned her kids Joanna, 3, Terry, 2, and Sierra, six-months-old, claiming she wanted to protect them from their father, who she believes is a human trafficker and would have ‘abused them’.

‘I drowned them. I did it as softly, I don’t know how to explain it .I didn’t want them to be further abused,’ said Carrillo, who was interviewed at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility in Kern County.

‘I promised them when they were born that I was going to protect them. I hugged them and I kissed them and I was apologizing the whole time,’ she said. ‘I loved my kids.’

‘I wish my kids were alive, yes,’ she said. ‘Do I wish that I didn’t have to do that? Yes. But I prefer them not being tortured and abused on a regular basis for for the rest of their lives.’

Murder charges to be filed against mother

Carillo didn’t say how she drowned them.

Carrillo was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the slayings, she said.

The three kids were found inside the family’s Reseda apartment by their maternal grandmother on Saturday. At that point, their mother had vanished.

She was later arrested on suspicion of carjacking, having stolen a truck. She said in her interview that she wanted to drive off of a cliff and kill herself.

Carrillo pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of carjacking, attempted carjacking and auto theft, KTTV reported. Her bond has been set at $2 million.

She has yet to be formally charged in the slayings of the couple’s children, but Los Angeles County prosecutors are expected to file murder charges this week, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police haven’t disclosed a motive for the killings. But court filings showed there was a bitter child custody dispute between Carrillo and the children’s father, Erik Denton. The children had been staying with Carrillo.

Suffered post-partum depression following birth

Fearful for their safety, Denton petitioned a court for custody March 1, alleging that Carrillo was delusional and had taken the kids and refused to tell him where they were. Carrillo, in turn, filed a restraining order against him and claimed Denton was an alcoholic who may have sexually abused their eldest child.

Denton’s court filings tell of Carrillo’s post-partum depression following the birth of their middle child. She began therapy but quit. She self-medicated with marijuana, he claimed. In texts and social media posts, she said things like ‘I wish I never had kids’ and threatened to kill herself.

Carrillo also believed she was ‘solely responsible’ for the coronavirus pandemic, Denton wrote, and she thought that Porterville – where the family had lived until the end of February – was home to a ‘giant sex trafficking ring.’

In her interview, Carrillo said she had dealt with depression, anxiety and PTSD her whole life and had sought out a therapist for post-partum depression but contended that it was her husband who posed a threat to the children.

Carrillo alleged that her daughter and a son had shown signs of abuse and that she had tried but failed to obtain help through social workers and law enforcement.

‘They were just going to hand them off to the dad,’ she said.

‘I love you, and I´m sorry.’

Carrillo sought a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles County.

Through the courts, Denton and Carrillo agreed to swap Denton´s days to see the children – a few hours every other Sunday.

Last Sunday was supposed to be just his second visit with the kids under the new schedule.

Carrillo said she expects to spend the rest of her life in prison.

Asked what her final message to her children, she replied: ‘I love you, and I´m sorry.’